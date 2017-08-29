Dramatic Photos Capture Heroism And Catastrophe In Houston

Houston continues to deal with record flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Since Friday night when the hurricane first reached land, thousands have lost their homes and relocated to shelters in the area. Images from the past few days show destruction and rising waters.
See the latest images, including heroic rescues and families coming to terms with their losses of homes and property from the flooding, below.
-
-
-
-
-
Amazing video sent to us @KHOU, freeway concrete barrier broke away on Hwy 59 at San Jacinto Bridge. #HoustonFloods pic.twitter.com/xMUfcIPj3Y— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 29, 2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
VIDEO: Dover native Melissa VanOrman waits in her Houston-area apartment for Hurricane #Harvey floodwaters to recede pic.twitter.com/Uadb77q4Tf— azcentral (@azcentral) August 29, 2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hurricane Harvey Aftermath
CONVERSATIONS