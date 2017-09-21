Houston Garage Door Repair CEO Fixing More Than Doors

We have been very busy here in Houston. It was a wild couple of days. At its peak water was sitting about 1" above our foundation and was seeping into the house. It got in the garage and got some stuff wet. It’s only stuff and can be replaced. I moved all of my inventory onto bricks so there was no loss.

More than half of our neighborhood was under water by as little as 6 inches and as much as 3 feet. The rescue crews came in boats, but we decided to stay the night. During the night there were air boats, National Guard Transport vehicles, and Coast Guard helicopters all around us evacuating people. (Not gonna lie, that was pretty friggin’ cool.) They were buzzing around until 1 am the next morning evacuating people. Even though there was little water in the house, the streets were 5' or higher. Mark Guzman We were the lucky ones.

We were trapped inside our house for 3-4 days. We had plenty of food and water and never lost power. We were able to remain in contact with our friends and family through social media and Facebook (Live). I never understood the importance of those tools until this event.

Once we were able to get out of our house and our cul-de-sac we saw the immense destruction. Entire neighborhoods were completely destroyed from flood waters. We are lucky to have flood insurance and insignificant damage compared to others. God has our back.

Since we have been out, we have been helping other people. A customer called me and said he needed new sensors on his doors. We had just put in 3 doors and 2 openers for him about 8 months ago. It was the final touch of him rebuilding his home after the Tax Day flood of 2016, which was considered a 100 year flood for his area. Garage door repair services I told him sensors would not be in stock until next week but could hear the pain and confusion in his voice. He lives alone and seemed like he needed someone to be there. I went to his house which was filled with 23" of rain. He had just come home from the shelter after the water subsided. We stayed there all day helping him and just trying to be human.