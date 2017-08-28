Here's The Latest On Houston And Hurricane Harvey: Dams At Risk

Harvey’s center is expected to move off the coast Monday, but rains will continue pummeling the region for the rest of the week, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening.

Thousands of people were still awaiting rescue Sunday evening. Authorities urged citizens to stay off the streets and to climb to rooftops if they are trapped.

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to release water from two dams west of Houston early Monday morning, further increasing water levels throughout the city in order to save the dams from failure.

The exact death toll is unclear.

HOUSTON ― As night fell on the nation’s fourth-largest city Sunday, one of the worst flooding disasters in recent U.S. history was ongoing — and poised to get worse.

At least 20 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Southeast Texas since Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport on Friday evening. Many highways and streets throughout the region are flooded, making normal travel impossible, and Houston first responders had rescued more than 1,000 people from high water by 5 p.m. Sunday, with at least 5,000 more needing to be rescued. Two people were confirmed dead, including one in Houston. The National Weather Service reported on Sunday that four more people died in the city in storm-related deaths, but those fatalities have not confirmed.

More flooding is ahead for the Houston region, forecasters warn, and an already dire situation could soon become desperate: An area the size of Connecticut is expected to receive at least another 20 inches of rain through Friday.

The rising waters mean that even at night, the millions of people in Houston, and many more in the surrounding region, are not able to rest. Cell phones ― at least those that still have power ― buzz constantly with flood and tornado warnings.

If you’re sitting in the Houston area and you see a break and the rain lets up, don’t let your guard down. It’s gonna come right back in." National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Burke

Upstream and west of Houston, two giant reservoirs, built in the 1940s to protect the city from flooding, are already nearing capacity. The Addicks and Barker dams, which hold back the reservoirs’ collective 410,000 acre-feet of water, were deemed by the Army Corps of Engineers to be at “extremely high risk of catastrophic failure” in 2009 and named two of the country’s six most dangerous dams in 2012. (One acre-foot of water is enough to cover a football field with a foot of water.) If the dams fail, the Houston Chronicle reported last year, half the city could be underwater.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which runs the dams, plans to release water from the Addicks reservoir around 2 a.m. local time Monday and from Barker 24 hours later to prevent them from failing ― an unprecedented move. Water will rise about 4 to 6 inches per hour in Buffalo Bayou, which cuts through downtown Houston, after the release. Much of the area is already flooded from the heavy rain. All roads near the dams will be flooded “for an extended period of time,” and homes upstream of the reservoirs could be flooded for months, Col. Lars Zetterstrom, the Corps’ district commander, said Sunday.

Areal flood warnings have been issued for the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs. Maps below show potential inundation areas for pool elevations pic.twitter.com/vhFAr8Owz4 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 28, 2017

“We’re watching stuff real closely with the [Army] Corp of Engineers, trying to preserve the integrity of the dams,” Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner said at a press conference Sunday. “This is the first time we’ve ever done this.”

The dams will release some 4,000 cubic feet of water per second once they’re opened, but officials expect that even more water will be flowing into the reservoirs than will be flowing out ― meaning that water levels will continue to rise and further strain the dams.

People living near the dams were under voluntary evacuation as of Sunday night, but Lidner said in a news conference that those of them along the Buffalo Bayou should be ready to evacuate Monday morning.

“We don’t want to do this at night and in the dark,” he said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “Prepare tonight, pack up what you need, put it in your vehicle, and when the sun comes up tomorrow morning, then move out.”

David Lohr/HuffPost A submerged car in Katy, Texas, just west of Houston.

Even before Monday morning’s water release, highway underpasses and feeder roads across Houston had already become lakes. First responders spent Sunday pulling people stranded from submerged cars into boats and plucking others from the rooftops of their homes by helicopter. But the rain that’s already straining the reservoirs’ capacity will continue, forecasters predicted. “Harvey will be a devastating rainmaking presence in southeast Texas for days to come,” Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson wrote Sunday evening.

Harvey is now stationary, and close enough to the water that it has an unlimited source of fuel, NWS meteorologist Patrick Burke told HuffPost. The weather event will affect the area for “days, if not weeks,” he warned.

“If you’re sitting in the Houston area and you see a break and the rain lets up, don’t let your guard down. It’s gonna come right back in,” Burke said. “Rainfall predictions are as high as we’ve ever made for a storm.”

President Donald Trump plans to travel to Texas on Tuesday, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The White House is still finalizing the exact details of the trip. Trump tweeted about Harvey and the flooding that followed through the weekend, praising emergency responders for their work.

The ongoing crisis in Southeast Texas “is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced,” the National Weather Service warned Sunday.

A number of highway feeder roads were flooded just west of Houston on Sunday afternoon, and police had blocked roads to surrounding rural areas, where ranches and farms were also under several feet of water.

Electric signs on Interstate 10 traveling east into the city read “High water” and urged drivers to “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Members of the Houston Fire Department were searching the interstate for both trapped drivers and bodies on Sunday afternoon. They commandeered a HuffPost reporter’s boat to look for a woman trapped in her car. When a rookie fireman asked if they would be recovering bodies, another explained they were only picking up survivors on that pass.

Some residents with access to boats carried out their own rescues. Videos showed citizens filling their private boats with evacuees and ferrying them to safety.

Officials urged residents trapped in their homes to avoid sheltering in their attics and to get on their roofs instead. “[H]ave reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo warned Sunday morning. “[D]o not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof.”

VOLUNTARY EVACUATION FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. CYPRESS CREEK forecast to TOP LEVEE by TOMORROW MORNING! RESIDENTS URGED TO SEEK HIGHER GROUND pic.twitter.com/fEMhFx8tQm — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 28, 2017

The city’s emergency services tweeted that they were at capacity and asked residents to only call if they faced imminent danger. The mayor advised people to give preference to life-threatening situations when calling 911.

From 10pm Sat to 1pm Sun., Houston 911 received over 56,000 calls. During an average day, they usually handle about 8,000. #harvey — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) August 27, 2017

Officials said the city’s public hospital, Ben Taub, was evacuated Sunday due to flooding and power outages. Later in the day, Bayshore Medical Center, another Houston metropolitan area hospital, decided to suspend operations and evacuate its 196 patients.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has urged residents to prepare for days of heavy rains and flooding. During a press conference on Sunday morning, Turner advised residents to stay in place and said the city would be opening more shelters to cope with the storm’s effects. The city is opening its George R. Brown Convention Center as one such shelter, and Dallas will open a convention center that can host up to 5,000 evacuees on Tuesday morning.

“Just stay put,” Turner pleaded. “We need you to help us.”

Turner also told residents to refrain from driving and to “stay off the streets unless it’s an emergency.”

Still, many chose to ignore city officials’ recommendations to stay put, at times driving the wrong way up interstate exists in order to snake around flooded underpasses.

Roque Planas/HuffPost Rosanna Moreno looks over the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Interstate 610.

Rosanna Moreno, 55, had tried to reach her apartment complex in the city after a family visit to the capital of Austin, only to find the expressway closed. She parked her car on I-610, still several miles from the city, unsure of what to do next.

“People are crazy trying to go through,” Moreno told HuffPost. “Basically, we’re all underwater. We’re stuck.”

Lydia O’Connor, Nick Robins-Early and Dominique Mosbergen contributed reporting.