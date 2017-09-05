Houston Rockets Player James Harden Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief

NBA player James Harden is the latest celebrity athlete making a huge donation toward Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Harden, a player on the Houston Rockets, pledged to donate $1 million in aid during a visit Saturday to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where thousands of people have taken shelter.

“This is home for me,” the athlete said in a video captured by NBC affiliate KPRC2 reporter Adam Wexler.

“I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can,” he said. “I’m going to donate a million dollars to the city, to the areas that need it and to people that need it to make this city stronger.”

Texas and Louisiana are rebuilding after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that made landfall on Aug. 25. Flood waters caused by the hurricane destroyed thousands of homes, and at least 60 people have died.