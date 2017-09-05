BLACK VOICES
09/05/2017 12:38 pm ET

Houston Rockets Player James Harden Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief

“This is home for me,” the NBA star said in an announcement.

By Zeba Blay
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
James Harden, guard for the Houston Rockets. 

NBA player James Harden is the latest celebrity athlete making a huge donation toward Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas. 

Harden, a player on the Houston Rockets, pledged to donate $1 million in aid during a visit Saturday to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where thousands of people have taken shelter

“This is home for me,” the athlete said in a video captured by NBC affiliate KPRC2 reporter Adam Wexler.  

“I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can,” he said. “I’m going to donate a million dollars to the city, to the areas that need it and to people that need it to make this city stronger.”

Texas and Louisiana are rebuilding after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm that made landfall on Aug. 25. Flood waters caused by the hurricane destroyed thousands of homes, and at least 60 people have died. 

Celebrities and athletes including Kevin Hart, J.J. Watt and Beyoncé have made contributions toward relief efforts. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Zeba Blay Senior Culture Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Texas Nba Basketball Houston Natural Disasters
Houston Rockets Player James Harden Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief

CONVERSATIONS