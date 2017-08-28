Houston, we are here to help you

Houston is reeling from Hurricane Harvey and the floods are still rising affecting 30,000 people already. It is heart warming to see the focus as fellow humans sharing resources to help our fellow Americans in need.

Image Credit: NYMag.com

Ultraviolet which is community group focused on fighting sexism shared the following resources. (Curious who is Ultraviolet check here)

1. Immediate relief to the displaced: local Texas food banks l (from Texas Monthly)

2. For Families with young children: you can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital and theTexas Diaper Bank.

3. To help the homeless: you can give to the Houston Coalition for the Homeless,

4. For Disabled people: you can give to Portlight who is helping with evacuating disabled people.

5. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Harvey Relief Fund. Here's how to donate online or by mail.

6. To help animals: Austin Pets Alive!, also recommended by Texas Monthly.

Ultraviolet also points to other sources - the Houston Chronicle, Texas Monthly, and the Huffington Post.

