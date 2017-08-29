Houston, We Will Fix The Problem

The greatness of America represents the goodness of my fellow Americans.

Nowhere is that humanity more obvious than it is in Houston, where, to echo the words of a former president and to continue the promise of his successor, here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.

In Houston, we look not to God to end the flood – we neither send forth a dove, nor await the sign of the dove – so the rain may stop, the rivers may part and the water may recede, when it is our responsibility to help those who cannot help themselves; to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan; to honor the charge from Abraham Lincoln, to answer the call from JFK, and preserve, protect and defend a center named for LBJ.

Here on earth, Houston is our gateway to the heavens.

It is where the scientists and engineers at the Johnson Space Center fix problems, where failure is not an option, where we have but one option –– to stage our own Dunkirk; to take to our fishing boats and fireboats – to board our yachts and landing crafts – and deliver medicine and life-saving provisions to those who need it; to rescue the residents of Houston from a deluge that threatens to drown them and drown out all the hopes of future years.

We chose to do these things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too.

Such is our summons to glory, which speaks to us still, which reverberates from the rostrum at Rice Stadium, which bears the Seal of the President of the United States, which is the pledge of President Kennedy –– which marks a new era of flight by astronauts, where these explorers choose to be like the American eagle at the center of that seal, radiating moral health and martial vigor; braving the radiation of space and the vastness of this volatile sea to land on the Sea of Tranquility.

If we can plant our flag there, if that star-spangled banner still waves, thanks to the rockets’ red glare, we need no further proof that we will survive this long night of suffering.