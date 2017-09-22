How 5 Minutes In Nature Impacts Your Well-Being and Joy

Spending time outdoors was an integral part of my childhood. From the time I was young, I would help my Mom in the garden. If you asked me at the time if I enjoyed it, I would give a resounding ‘No’. Little did I realize that she was planting the seeds for what would be -come my love affair with gardening and nature.

What I do vividly remember is the feeling of awe when pulling ripe carrots out of the soil or cutting the glorious peonies to be used as cut flowers. And then there are the other memories of passing through our dining room and seeing a vase of peonies, in the late phase of their blooms, with fallen petals on the table.To say that the ‘wabi-sabi’ of the moment made an impact on me is an understatement.

Now a few decades later, when I get into elevators or walk down the streets in cities or suburbs, I observe the majority of folks looking down at their phones, either reading or tapping away intently. They appear to be immersed in what they are doing as I am when I’m in the garden or taking a walk in nature. I wonder, are their minds quiet, or are they filled with clutter about everything else that needs to be tended to?

I’m sure by now that you’ve read the statistics on how spending time in nature helps you de-stress while improving your health, creativity, well-being, joy, optimism, concentration and productivity.

Rather than reading this and feeling overwhelmed, consider this fact. Making a small change in your life can reap huge benefits. In other words, it doesn’t take a laundry list of ‘things-to-do’ for you to make some significant changes in your life.

So on this first day of autumn, I have a request and wish for you; that you pause, at least for a few moments, go outside and spend some time in nature (minus your cell phone). Regardless of what your work is or where you live, you can make the time to take some deep breaths, clear your mind, walk about, or sit on a park bench and observe. Look at the trees with leaves beginning to change colors, flowers in their fall bloom, the grass, squirrels, dogs and people, smell the air, and listen to the sounds.

If your mind is racing with things you have to do, focus on your breath (count 5 breaths in, hold for 5 breaths, exhale 5 breaths, sit quietly for 5 breaths). And while you’re doing this, continue to look around you and experience the beauty of nature and of being alive.

Do this for at least 5 minutes. And one last suggestion before you go about your daily routine: Give thanks to the divine, powers-to-be, G-d, or whatever you want to call it, for the magic and power of the natural beauty surrounding you.

As you return to your daily routine, check in with yourself and see how you’re feeling. Are you experiencing less stress, is your mind racing, or do you find yourself feeling a bit calmer?

Remember, contrary to what we’ve been taught, a small change in your habits can make a large impact on the quality of your life.

Commit to spending minimally 5-10 minutes a day in nature (as described above) and within the next 3 to 4 weeks, you might be surprised to discover that you’re actually experiencing more well-being, gratitude and joy than you have in recent years.