How '80s Kids Went Back To School

On a hot July evening, I called my kids to the computer to choose backpacks for the coming school year. “Why do we have to do this now?” whined my nine-year-old son, as I explained that if we wait, the backpacks they want will be out of stock and I’ll have to rush order the personalization. “Mommy, did you have to do this when you were a kid?” asked my six-year-old daughter. “No sweetie,” I said. “Back in the ‘80s, things were different.” And when they asked what I meant, here’s what I told them. (*Note: the following conversation may have taken place in my head.)

“When I was a kid, we didn’t order custom backpacks with eight pockets for water bottles and electronics, and ergonomically designed straps to support our body weight. Our choices were JanSport or LL Bean. They were all the same material and they definitely didn’t have matching PVC-free lunch satchels.”

“But mommy, at least all your school supplies were waiting for you at school, right?” asked my little boy. “Not really,” I said. “No one ordered our supplies in advance. When I was a kid we went to Kmart to find the coolest Trapper Keeper with the best cover. My favorite had a rainbow of colored hearts falling into clouds, and my brother had one with charging football players. I also got a bunch of awesome erasers that smelled great but didn’t erase anything and some folders, loose-leaf, number 2 pencils, smelly stickers, puffy stickers and a pencil case.”

“Did Nana pack you lunch for school?” asked my concerned son. “Sure, but my lunches weren’t as healthy as yours are now,” I explained. “Ya’ know how you and your friends bring whole grain sandwiches with fruit and gluten-free treats for lunch? Well, I brought a slab of cold cut on white bread with a Ring Ding and Doritos. Sometimes I had a hot lunch on a toxic plastic tray that was always a mushy square piece of pizza or a breaded chicken-ish patty and tater tots. And we carried our lunch in tin lunchboxes or brown paper bags.”

“That sounds terrible. Did you even buy new clothes for school?” asked my daughter. “Of course,” I said, “but not the expensive retro t-shirts like you wear from fancy boutiques. Most of my shirts had trapezoids, stripes or hearts in tons of colors and my pants had stirrups on the bottom. But my favorite clothes were from a store in the mall called Units, where everything fit everyone and you could wear it however you wanted. Like, your skirt could be your top and your headband could be your belt. I also bought some huge pairs of socks that I wore with puffy Reebok or L.A. Gear sneakers, lots of plastic jewelry in yellow and hot pink and as many rubber bracelets as I could fit on my arm. I liked anything that made me look like Madonna.”

“Who’s Madonna?” asked my son, before inquiring as to what classes I did after school.

“Well kiddo, ya know how I take you to activities every day after school?” I asked. “When I was a kid, I went home, did homework and then roller skated up and down the street with my neighbor. Sometimes we rode our bikes and sometimes we played manhunt, unsupervised, with the other kids in the neighborhood. Once a week I took a piano lesson and I occasionally did gymnastics. But that was it.”

“Mommy, I’m sorry you had to live like that,” said my son.

“Don’t be,” I said. “Elementary school in the ‘80s was awesome! Do you know every year for Father’s Day I made Poppy an ashtray? Can you believe that?”

“What’s an ashtray?” asked my daughter.

“Forget it. Look, you’re lucky that everyone cares so much about health and enrichment now,” I said. “But being an ‘80s kid was rad. I mean, you might have better lunches and backpacks, but we had Alf and He-Man and Punky Brewster. In fact, I think the ‘80s was the best time ever to be a kid!”