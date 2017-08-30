HOW A 19-YEAR-OLD BUILT THE FASTEST GROWING MARKETPLACE

Sell My Good is just like any other Craigslist competitor, but with a specific focus on newly emerging markets. To being with, Sell My Good is developed and maintained by the young 19-year-old entrepreneur, Ashutosh Sharma. It was the very first website that he built at the age of 10 and launched at the age of 13. He ran the website successfully for a year, however regretfully had to bring the website to a close due to the legal age barrier of 18.

Sell my good has reached over 1.million users in 14 days.

In 2017, while pursuing his internship at Datacom (New Zealand’s Largest Software Vendor) he got inspired to relaunch Sell My Good. Working alongside his colleagues and mentors Kerry Topp,Lyndal Stewart, Craig Carpenter, Michael Murphy and Husain he was more determined than ever to finish what he started. During his time at Datacom, he picked up relevantbusiness skills and value proposition skills which he strategically applied to his first venture, Sell My Good. Datacom’s mobile innovation team runs a 21-day challenge, within which everyone sets a challenge to achieve a certain goal. Ashutosh set the goal of reaching 1 million users and 100k listings in 21 days. He crushed this goal by achieving both targets within 14 days.

Ashutosh Sharma talking about Sell My Good andDataPlay at Auckland Universities Data Science Club.

One of the most important things that Ashutosh considered while marketing was to ensure that users chat with each other to help build trust for the platform, as with most start-up’s creditability is the key. “Building such a large user base so quickly was the easy part, maintaining and ensuring that the users are legit is the hard part” says Ashutosh. Sell My Good currently has 1.1million verified users and $600,000 dollars of transacting value. These are great results from a 3-week-old company which is expected to have 400 million page views by the end of September.

Ceo and Founder Ashutosh Sharma, is also one of the receipts for 2017 Youth International Leadership Award.

Building a marketplace is nothing fancy on the technology side of things, but what is difficultis to buildis the network effect. Sell My Good is well aware of this and is active in 40 countries and has 200 ambassadors worldwide to help build this platform. Sell My Good has officially started their Series A round this week and will be looking for strategic venture capitalists.

Q & A Section

Q. How did you manage to do your advertising?

A. “Our key advertising strategy was basically using the help of our ambassadors to grow the platform, along with the network effect of word of mouth marketing.” – Mr. Sharma.

Q. What are the future goals for Sell My Good?

A.“Sell My Good is expected to reach 1 billion dollars in gross merchandise value and an estimated of 1 billion dollars of transaction value by end of 2017.”– Mr. Sharma.

Q.What sort of advicedo you have for young entrepreneurs?

A.“I believe there are three key pieces of advice I can share which has been passed down to me from my mentors and Crimson Education.”

(1) During a conference held by Jamie Beaton, another young entrepreneur, Beaton said something along the lines of “Idea's are important but they are 5% of the excitement. The execution is what turns an idea into game-changing reality and requires detailed thinking around strategy, financing and numbers”. Thus, I will pass on the same advice to all other future entrepreneurs. Your financing is important and you want to make sure you are making right decision on how to go about it.

(2) The Second piece of advice is something I have chosen to share from Raphael Nolden, “Hard work”. While working for Osnova - Creators of Amy (an artificial intelligence private tutor) I learned that real key to success is simply hard work, period. No matter how much funding or mentors or emotional support you have, if you are not willing to work hard, you will never achieve your goals.

(3)You could fail or make mistakes at some point along the way and this will help you learn to recover. Failure a stepping stone to success. If you do not fail, you are not being innovative. One of my High School Teachers, Mark Crook, gave me this advice. He told me that when you fail at something, you know that you are doing something innovative and no has dared attempted before.

Q. What are three key tips you have for young entrepreneurs?

A.(1) Always know your market and your key audience.

(2)Take one step at a time and celebrate each milestone.