How A 5 Year Old Can Change The World

"It is nice, Baby, but there are so many people here who are hungry and who don't have homes. It makes Mommy sad but you know what else? It makes me realize just how lucky we really are."

This was my response when my daughter asked me how my business trip was going while here in New Orleans. I guess you could say that I'm pretty straight forward with my children; I always have been and will continue to paint a pretty accurate picture for them.

You see, yesterday was a very special day for my little girl. Yesterday my daughter turned five years old, and despite me being a thousand miles away from her and already celebrating her birthday the entire weekend before, she had one more request for me.

"Mommy, can we buy someone a house? And...and if we can't buy them a house, can we buy someone food so their belly isn't so hungry anymore?"

It's suffice to say that my little girl has one of the biggest hearts, possibly out of any human being I've ever met.

Despite being so young and just officially graduating her toddler years, she's an old soul at heart... truly, in the best way possible.

"Baby, I'll tell you what. Mommy can't buy them a house right now, but what if I went and found 5 different people to help? Because of you and your birthday wish and turning five, Mommy will go feed five homeless people who need a meal and tell them it's from Kennedy Caroline! How does that sound?"

As tears poured down my face and my heart pounded, my sweet girl proudly responded, "Oh yes, Mommy that is so, so perfect. You make my heart happy, Mama. And I'm going to pray for all those people you feed. And I'm going to pray for all the sad people you can't feed. This is the best birthday everrr, Mommy! Thank you! Thank you!"

All too often we think we can't do "enough" so we find ourselves choosing to pass on opportunities to help that are all around us. But imagine if we all had that innocence of a child to try to help a few ... even just one?

Because of Kennedy Caroline and her birthday wish, I made sure I followed through, and that five homeless people got their meals yesterday.