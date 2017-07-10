How A Failed School Kid Became A Champion - Mind Warrior - A Storied Life

Get ready to have any mediocrity scared out of you through his amazing life experiences. - Armie Hammer

I met the great GVB, (Only his mom calls him Greg Van Borssum & that’s when he’s in trouble) at the Mates in construction -Mental Health At Work- conference in March of 2015. I can never forget the moment he stepped on stage to speak. No one would ever know it was his second professional presentation, he handled it like a total pro. The event was in Sydney Australia, near Darling Harbor. It had been curated and brought to us by John Brady, Yorgen Gulstrop, and Peter McLelland. As I recall Greg was one of the main Keynote’s address MIC. He rang his lovely wife debbie and said I haven’t got a fucking clue how this is gonna go, its either gonna go really well, or go really shit I’ll call you in an hour, If it goes well, Im gonna be a keynote speaker, if it goes shit, I am going back to building.

There are several ways of looking at the innovative approaches that Greg Van Borrsum has developed as it pertains to addressing and dealing with mental illness. He is a multi sport multi level champion, literally, seemingly every athletic feet he sets his mind to, he not only achieves, he conquers. A champion body builder, champion gunslinger (competitive shooter), a multi oscar award winner...etc. Needless to say. He inspires beyond measure.

No matter how bad life gets, no matter how dark life becomes…keep hope, theres always a way back. - GVB

When you turn to the author page on his website, it hits you hard and fast when detailing his plan for wellness and success. Among his ideals:

Turn adversities into opportunities

Master the 'Warrior's Code'

Become more resilient

Discover your direction and purpose

And it's through these objectives that I also believe a person can get and stay mentally well. Above all these, however, Greg is a man of routine- based on the notion that control, regimen, and routine create results. As an academy award winning director and action film special effects guru, it's important to note that his routine builds a positive impact which is rewarded with success.

What I am finding is there are a great deal of independent efforts, and groups doing individual things, what we need to do is all come together (for suicide prevention). My goal is to be a part of that change. - GVB

Routine is also a huge part of my treatment and wellbeing in handling the impact of severe bipolar disorder. As a suicide survivor from my own attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 I feel it's critical to relate to the idea that structure creates balance. Balance is a critical element in maintaining the necessary focus that's required in my treatment and wellness plan.

THE ART OF WELLNESS

When Greg took part in an American visit with me and several Australians on #TeamRippleWorld at the 2016 NatCon16 conference extravaganza, (National Council For Behavioral Health) he said this of his time meeting the greatest advocates stateside: For me, the connectedness there was solid, everyone had a common cause, bart andrews, john draper, and phil evans gave me hope that there was a sense of hope around the world.

L-R Joe Williams, Lauren Breen, Greg Van Borssum, Greg Dicharry, Maria Rodriguez, Margaret Hines, Casey Lyons, Kevin Hines, Pat Lawson, & Sam Webb

Greg has also authored a forthcoming book entitled Mind Warrior about overcoming challenge to find success. As a fellow author the process of writing ‘Cracked Not Broken’ was a crucial exercise in therapy while also acknowledging my past which played, as Greg's story does in his life experiences, such a huge role in future choices.

It's no coincidence that we've connected in some incredibly deep ways while was in Australia filming him for my upcoming feature documentary, his story plays a crucial role in the movies mission...To spread hope, and give people a chance to realize their true potential.

I had the chance to speak with him at length about his viewpoints in getting and staying mentally well. And how he's managed to handle success rather than be bogged down with adversity. His primary point of focus is actually his taking care of his family. Greg second is helping countless individuals become willing to set goals that are achievable, necessary to excel, and that hold folks accountable at all costs.

