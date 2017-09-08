How A New Social Media App Reminds Us To Be a Human Online

Your IQ only counts for about one fifth of your success in life. And yet schools still obsess over their students’ GPA and pitch them against one another in standardized tests around the country. But while your IQ may play a part in your success; if your emotional intelligence is lacking, it may be hard to foster successful relationships, both in our private and professional lives.

The social panorama is shifting, and along with it comes a new context for our social and emotional wellbeing. It’s no secret that social media impacts mental and emotional health. A recent HBR study revealed that Facebook use is negatively associated with overall wellbeing.

According to another study, Instagram is associated with heightened anxiety and depression. Experts suggest the visual emphasis on Instagram, and user tendencies to share only picture-perfect moments sets unrealistic expectations that lead to feelings of inadequacy, especially among teens. While social media has shown benefits, as well, scoring well in the same study in categories like community-building and self-expression, it may take a fundamental shift in our online behavior to stave off social media’s negative side effects.

But you can’t do this through broadcasting platforms that send out the same message to all audiences, regardless of the relationship nuances that exist between humans in real life. Broadcasting content doesn’t allow for all-important authentic and transparent relationships.

“It's important to understand and develop different behavioral repertoires for different groups of people,” says Mark Wayman, co-founder of Capsure, a social media platform that allows users to share information with private groups. According to Wayman, here’s how we need to shift our thinking on social media.

Practice Emotional Intelligence

In an age where we communicate online and over text, our human connections are taking a hit, and our emotional intelligence along with it. Because Facebook and other social platforms allow us to get a single message out to our entire network, it's hard to find content that fully appreciates the intricacies of our relationships. It's normal, for example, to behave differently with our friends, our parents, our colleagues, and our children. And it's the main reason why Gen-Z isn't flocking to join Facebook.

But it’s not only Gen-Z. How many times have you had to filter yourself before publishing a post? In case your partner, employer, family, or friends you didn’t invite to a party are closely watching your status? It's hard to reconcile a platform that has your parents and friends on it, as well as other groups that require you to project a different version of yourself.

You get caught somewhere between baby spamming that might alienate your single friends, and posting pictures of lavish vacations that might upset a struggling sibling. “One blanket communication for all simply doesn’t fit the bill,” says Wayman. We need a shift towards social networks that allow us to practice emotional intelligence.

Focus on Authenticity

As social media becomes increasingly cross-generational, we have to filter ourselves more and end up presenting everyone with a less authentic version. With platforms like Capsure there’s no filtering necessary. You no longer have to bleat out your status and worry about stepping on people’s toes or hurting their feelings. You can create different groups and share memories and updates with the people who want to hear them. This allows you to be your authentic self with everyone you communicate with.

Consider Context

Just as Capsure recognizes that a one-size-fits-all message doesn’t cut it on our social networks, it isn’t good business sense either. Using one voice for all your customers will fail to create authenticity and won’t hit the right nerve with everyone. That’s a problem, because broadcasting messaging can make you look fake and millennials, in particular, demand authenticity.

One of the highest causes of unsubscriptions in email marketing is that the content simply isn’t relevant to the reader. This is where applying targeting techniques to customers in our CRM comes in. When we can group together clients by certain demographics, products that interest them, hobbies and so on, we can craft our best offer to suit their needs. Instead of spamming them with content that makes them want to tune out.