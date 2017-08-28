How a Price Glitch Gave a Make-Up Boutique the Perfect Opportunity

One of the Popup warehouses set up at an autoshop to serve the east coast customers intime.

Perhaps the worst nightmare of every e-commerce business, a price glitch can create temporary chaos for both customers and staff. In 2013, online shoppers were outraged to learn that Walmart would not honor purchases made during a glitch, which displayed dozens of electronics at a drastically lower price than intended.

But for Karity, an online makeup brand that sells brushes and palettes, a small price glitch in mid-December 2016 was transformed into a huge opportunity to demonstrate professionalism and impress customers with their exceptional quality products.

Shortly before Christmas, when online shopping orders are at their peak for many retailers, Karity brushes were displayed at a much lower price than intended. This resulted in a massive number of incoming orders from customers who assumed they were getting a great deal. Seventy-two brushes were ordered every minute, beginning Friday evening and ending Saturday evening, when the error was discovered. That's 1.2 brushes per second -- for 26 hours straight. This left the New York-based beauty startup with an overwhelming 114,624 brushes ordered at the wrong price.

At a time when most retailers would panic, begin issuing letters to customers and activating mass cancellations to correct the problem, Karity took a risk -- they honored the price glitch.

Launching into action, the online makeup boutique shipped orders from two warehouses, one of which was an emergency spot operated out of a friend's car dealership. For 24 hours straight, Karity worked tirelessly to ensure orders were delivered in time for Christmas, which meant taking the financial hit for expedited shipping on each order. This was on top of the already huge profit loss from thousands of underpriced brushes. Doing what most brands would consider impossible at such short notice, Karity cleaned up the mess in record time, leaving no disappointed customers in their wake.

With an already well-established social media presence, Karity's nearly 50,000 Instagram followers share makeup looks and unique pigments from the company's line of eye shadows, contour kits and more. So after learning of their price glitch feat and the charitable last-minute decision that was made, customers delivered notes to express their gratitude.

114,624 brushes sold in 26 hours! I am so humbled by the response we received during this price glitch. — Isaac R (@IsaacRami605) December 20, 2016

The story went viral on social media, demonstrating just how dramatically a brand's reputation can be impacted in trying times. Unlike other incidents of price glitches causing conflict, decreased brand loyalty and even permanent customer loss, Karity flipped this trend on its head -- a practice not unfamiliar to them. They took a situation that typically deals businesses a heavy blow and used it to strengthen their brandy identity and retain their customer base. Honoring price glitches is rare in itself, but honoring them on such short notice during the holiday season is an epic win for any blossoming startup.

The Power Of Social Media

Up against mega competitors like ULTA, MAC and L'oreal, Karity has shown the innate power of David in a world of Goliaths. Small startups can build a solid customer base and reputation that carries them through challenging times. In line with Karity's mission to provide high-quality, patented brushes at much more affordable prices, the price glitch served as a perfect example of how a brand can stick to its values and come out on top. After all, isn't that the point of being in business?