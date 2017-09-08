How A Single Canadian Mom Managed To Put Up Her Own Skin Care Line

A failed marriage could be devastating. No matter how much we think it’s fine, we always hoped for it to work at the back of our minds. But a failed marriage doesn’t mean you failed as a person, as a wife, or as a parent. It could break you for a moment, but you’ll get stronger in time.

For Ms. Tami Main, a single mom and the maker of Taslie Skin Care Ltd., her failed marriage and her 4 miscarriages devastated her in so many ways. She had to cope up with this everyday and this is what inspired her to do better. This has become her motivation in putting up a business. She said that: ‘Being a single mom is not easy but it is very rewarding. My child is my priority’.

When asked what made her decide to create these products, she said: ‘My daughter is the reason for the products. She had sensitive skin as a baby and there was nothing on the market at the time that were good quality products with full disclosure of ingredients.’

She saw the need for need for a fun, fabulous, chemical-free products that use sustainable packaging which has a full disclosure of ingredients. One that can definitely be trusted by mums out there. Hence, the birth of Taslie Skin Care Products.

It wasn’t easy at first. She always dreamed of her own Skin Care Line for babies but her previous business partner was afraid to take the risk. Fortunately, she found a new one. Since 2009, despite all the challenges of competing with big brands, Taslie has been making its way into the market and into each family’s hearts and homes.

Taslie Skin Care Ltd., Maker Of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products

Taslie Skin Care Ltd. is a natural & organic skincare company for babies and children which is located in British Columbia Canada. The company prides itself on full ingredient disclosure and helping other moms choose safe and sustainable products for their children. All their products are made in Canada and are doctor recommended.

Taslie Skin Care Product Line

Taslie Skin Care offers a wide range of products that you and your babies will love. They only use all natural ingredients that are environment friendly and animal cruelty-free. They provide Hypo Allergenic, PH Balanced, Tearless, and Doctor Recommended skin care solutions for your little ones.

They have the following products that is definitely worth every single penny: Grande Head to Toe Wash, Grande Moisturizing Lotion, Turtle Head to Toe Wash, Turtle Moisturizing Lotion, Simply Taslie Head to Toe Wash, Simply Taslie Moisturizing Lotion, L’Enfants Lemon Creme, Moisturizing Hair Conditioner, Ollies Happy Hand Sudz, Natural Cheeky Bum Wash, Bamboo Embroidered Face Clothes, Washing Balls, as well as Filtered Shower Heads for Babies and Skin Sensitivities.

These products are gentle on even the most delicate skin. Children’s developing organs are more vulnerable to damage from chemical exposure. So with Taslie, you know you’re family is safe.

Taslie Skin Care Ltd. is looking forward to an expansion to penetrate the US and European Market next year. When asked about their intent to launch new products soon, ‘We have many products that we would love to add to our product line, but it all costs to launch new SKUs’, she replied.

Taslie Skin Care Products, Safe From The Smallest Ingredients Down To The Packaging

Safety doesn’t end in choosing the best and natural ingredients. Taslie uses PET recyclable plastics which we will be combining with ECOSPACK produced by Adairo Distribution, Inc. This is the first step towards a cleaner environment. ECOSPACK is a biodegradable plastic packaging made with an organic-based biodegradable additive. This packaging has an indefinite shelf life until placed in an active microbial environment, such as a landfill. The biodegradable plastics will totally biodegrade within 1-5 years in a landfill environment compared to decades or even centuries by using ordinary plastics.

For Ms. Tami Main, it is everyone’s responsibility to protect our planet and our home. This should be a priority for business owners. And we certainly agree.

Corporate Social Responsibility Which Is Taken Seriously

Aside from making profits, this company also takes their Corporate Social Responsibility seriously. They have teamed up with Save the Canadian Sea Network as an initiative to help preserve Canadian Sea Turtles. Other personal causes they support are BC Womens & Children’s Hospital, VGH Hospital, Infertility Awareness Association of Canada, Choose Cruelty Free Australia and Alberta Pregnancy Outcomes and Nutrition.

Many of the causes that they support all have originated from their own issues and those that their friends go through like multiple miscarriages, infertility, IVF etc. that affect many families and people don't like to talk about. And for this, we highly salute Taslie Skin Care, Ltd.

When asked if she is ready to fall in love again, this was her reply: ‘I am not sure I am ready for love again. The events of my marriage were pretty devastating on many levels. The person I would like to fall in love with must put family as a priority.’