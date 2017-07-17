How A Startup Eliminated Language Barriers In Real-Time With Technology?

In a world of globalization, many times it becomes difficult to do business with people across the world just because of the language differences. The linguistic differences acts as a common barrier to communication. Often, it becomes impossible for two people who speak two different languages to understand each other as they simply cannot communicate with in a proper manner.

For business men, travelers and people who roam across the world, this situation could be pretty daunting. In the world of technology and advancements, everyday a breathtaking invention surfaces that can transform the way we live. I am glad that such an invention is done by a new startup named Odle.

Basically, Odle is an online voice translator in the form of an app that eliminates the language barriers between people. Due to its real time audio translation service, it has been featured on BBC News and other major channels to help it reach the wider audience who actually is in need of such a helping hand.

It’s ability to translate in real-time makes it a technological marvel. Odle is not just an ordinary translator in fact, it is designed as a social networking app that help you communicate with people who speaks in a different language.

With Odle, the language barrier is not an excuse anymore!

You can do business with anyone from any part of the world without even recognizing their language. The real-time, multilingual interpretation is the most fascinating thing that I found about this app. There are plenty of advantages of such an app that I could count on; such as,

You can find friends, chat with them, comment on their activities and share pics to enjoy a seamless connection aboard.

You can become friends in just seconds with people living in another part of the world. You can also make free calls with the app that also works great as Skype translator.

You can also communicate with employees, build relationships without going through the hassle of using Google translator every time.