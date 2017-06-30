How Ability and Mobility May Affect Opportunity in the Tech Industry

Meet Dan Clarke—an Englishman in Singapore via Kuala Lumpur, via Dubai, via Berlin. Despite being on the move for the past 9 years, his travels are not governed by mere wanderlust. Dan builds bridges. An expert in the digital community, he is exceptionally gifted at connecting global organizations, products, and people across the world.

We took the opportunity to chat with him about the tech and media scene in South East Asia, as well as his own goals for the future, days after he merged his previous company disruptient with a global web & mobile innovation agency called CreITive.

Evaluating the Tech and Media Market in Singapore

The Government of Singapore is known for its long-term planning and proactive approach to developing the nation’s tech industry. In fact, the island city-state has been described as the ideal environment to build a startup or develop a small business due to favorable laws and an abundance of government funding for both citizens and foreigners.

While tech and media companies are currently basking in the glow of governmental support, things weren’t always so rosy. Dan, now serving as Managing Director of CreITive, recalls a time not too long ago when a pervasive sense of doubt dominated the tech sphere in South East Asia.

So what changed, exactly?

Dan believes several factors over the past decade may have played crucial roles in turning the tide. Chief among them was Singapore’s lead in the battle to “overcome the general resistance to ecommerce in Asia.”

Simply put, people were scared to shop online just a few years ago. However the rapid rise of local online and mobile marketplaces such as Carousell, and the Alibaba Group’s $3.15 billion buyout of ecommerce company Lazada gave Singaporeans a measure of confidence in the ecommerce model. As long as major companies were willing to take risks and put their money where their mouths are, the people of Singapore were less likely to mistrust the tech and media movement.

These major business deals as well as the government’s willingness to provide the grants, programs, and initiatives to develop Singapore’s version of Silicon Valley have directly contributed to the incredible economic growth, opportunity, and market maturity in South East Asia over the past few years.

Interesting Parallels between South East Asia and MENA

Dan’s expertise in the digital domain has helped him to spot striking similarities between Singapore’s tech and media scene five years ago, and what is happening in Dubai right now.

Five years ago Dan moved to Dubai to work with major agencies such as WPP and Publicis, and he managed global clients such as Nissan, HSBC, and Adidas. But although Dubai is a world city and serves as the headquarters for many multinational corporations in the MENA region, the tech market is surprisingly underdeveloped in the Middle East.

What is needed?

Though gradual progress has been made, the Middle East still needs to become more comfortable with using digital technology. Dan remarks, “The CreITive team immediately recognized that increased political and commercial support are needed to gain the confidence of the people.”

So of course when the United Arab Emirates began to step up its government initiatives for UAE Vision 2021—an aspiration to become one of the best countries in the world for business, innovation, and quality of life by the year 2021—the CreITive team took notice.

Other positive signs for the market were the 2017 launch of Noon.com—a well-funded locally-based ecommerce platform—as well as Amazon’s $580 million acquisition of Souq.com—currently the largest online marketplace in the Arab world.

Citizens cautious of conducting business online… increased government support for the internet and tech industry… major investment in ecommerce… Sound familiar?

CreITive already knew the script. For them, the imminent tech explosion in Dubai is not deja vu. It’s opportunity.

Being the Early Bird

They say opportunity only knocks once. That’s a lie. The key is to be early.

Dan and other keen entrepreneurs benefited greatly from the recent tech boom in South East Asia because they paid attention to the trends of the industry and cleverly positioned themselves in order to grow their companies.

Three years later, Dan (then serving as CEO of disruptient) and Veljko Vasic—CEO of CreITive—believed they were seeing the same patterns again in Dubai and they weren’t about to sit still. Both men had been working together for over a year, and it wasn’t long before they recognized the synergy between their companies and the immense benefits of teaming up.

On June 23, 2017 disruptient and CreITive merged, enabling them to offer 360-degree digital web and mobile solutions to their combined clientele.

Dan’s new role as CreITive’s Managing Director of South East Asia gives him a firm footing in Dubai and allows the company to kickstart its move into the APAC region. He exclaims “I’m thrilled to be combining efforts with CreITive to bridge the gap between my two favorite cities, Dubai and Singapore.” Plans are already in place to establish development centers in Vietnam and Indonesia by the close of 2017.

Whether we want to believe it or not, we are living in a mobile, fluid world. Our future depends not just on our own expertise, but also on our ability to connect and cooperate with people of different races, religions, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. We need to build bridges.