How Africa is Redefining Vacation Experience in the 21st Century

Going on vacation has many benefits. Aside helping to refresh your mind, vacation could help you gain a new perspective on everyday life. Vacation will also give you the opportunity to be exposed to other lifestyle or culture.

For many people, the African continent is one of the best places to learn more about other cultures while vacationing. Travelling to Africa has certainly sparked interest as a holiday spot for many. Given the diversity of breath-taking scenery and experiences, it’s not hard to see why so many people are looking into safari experiences.

The African safari began with Kenya and gradually spread and now we can go on a safari tour in places like Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria, among others. Going on an African safari is definitely an awesome experience with an exciting mix of wildlife, adventure, and unique cultural encounters. There are a lot of amazing places in Africa that have become well developed and have become vacation destinations. Here are some African countries with amazing vacation experiences.

The Tranquil Island of Lamu in Kenya

Kenya is located in the Eastern part of Africa. The country is filled with abundant wildlife, mountains, flora, fauna and islands. It’s an ideal vacation destination for a family and the best time to visit is between October and March.

You’ll love the tranquil island of Lamu, where you would enjoy rolling dunes, endless beaches and narrow bustling streets where no vehicles are present. Tucked away behind the dunes of the island are yoga wellness retreats where you can go individually or as a group to reconnect with yourself, nature and the universe. It is one of the few places that are still unspoilt by mass tourism.

The Pemba Island of Tanzania

Pemba Island, is about 100 kilometres away from Zanzibar. The island is endowed with abundant and healthy coral reefs, mangroves, lagoons and fishes. This makes the place fun for diving fanatics and beach lovers. It has earned the nickname ‘the Green Island’ due to its natural surroundings.

As expected, there are local tour specialists like Tanzania safari who can give you a wonderful tour around the island. What makes the island a true gem is that it gets far less visitors than Zanzibar, which makes it the perfect getaway from congested holiday sites and the best way to experience a true island holiday.

Haven for Wildlife Lovers in Rwanda

Rwanda is located in the Eastern part of Africa. It is a haven for travellers that are wildlife lovers. Due its mountainous landscape, the country has earned the nickname ‘land of a thousand hills’ and its renowned Volcanoes National Park is home to mountain gorillas and golden monkeys. The park is the most visited park in the country. It’s not surprising as there are so many activities you can engage yourself with at Volcanoes National Park. One of the ways to experience the best tracking safari is to see mountain gorillas. The shores of Lake Kivu is another place where you can enjoy with beach sports, kayaking, fishing or boat tours.

Rwanda is also a place for coffee and tea. Tea leaves create a beautiful contrast with blue skies and never-ending sunshine. Tea plantation tours can be enjoyed in a variety of locations across Rwanda.

Perfect Beach Holiday in São Tomé and Principe

São Tomé and Principe is Africa’s smallest state situated in the Gulf of Guinea in western Africa. This is a perfect beach holiday for a couple or for a group of friends wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle of crowded beaches. The island is adorned with beautiful and serene beaches where you can enjoy fishing and diving. The best sites for diving are Ilheu das Rolas, which is situated south of the Sao Tome Island, and Ilha da Santana.

Whale watching is quite popular on the island between July and September mainly at Ilha das Cabras and Lagoa Azul. If you are an avid hikers, there is a chance you will enjoy trekking through exotic jungle to reach the top of Pico de São Tomé.

South Africa's Beautiful Attractions

South Africa is a country that offers the best beach holidays between September and February. You’ll enjoy the warmth of the Indian Ocean. The province KwaZulu-Natal is one the best point of attraction in the country. The province has two UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The iSimangaliso Wetlands Park in St. Lucia has the Africa’s largest estuarine system with over 500 bird species, old coastal dunes, as well as endless beaches that extend from Maphelane in the south to Kosi Bay on the Mozambique border.

The uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park in the Wild Coast is the second heritage site. It encompasses South Africa’s highest mountain range. It offers striking landscapes and wildlife that engages the minds of photographers and conservation enthusiasts around the world.