How Alex Clare's Dedication to Music Brought Him Success Despite Setbacks

While I’m waiting for Alex Clare, the British singer and songwriter, on the second day of the Sziget Festival, a major music and cultural event in Budapest, Hungary, a fellow reporter in line for him strikes up a conversation with me. He asks why I picked Alex for an interview, so I quickly tell him that I first saw him live five years ago in Vienna, and that I’ve loved his work ever since. I also tell him that I’m intrigued to know who he really is, and where the key to his success lies. He nods passionately in agreement, follows me on Instagram, and whizzes away quickly, as it’s his turn to chat with Alex. Ten minutes later, he comes out smiling, and lets me in.

As expected, I soon discover that the man sitting opposite me is anything but ordinary. He asks—with genuine interest in his voice—what I do, and I briefly tell him how, ten years ago, I decided to change my life. “I know that feeling,” he says, smiling. For me, it was writing; for him, it was music where he found refuge, and later, a chance to turn his life around. “I grew up in a musical family, in a boring part of London. There was nothing else to do, really, so you could either focus on diminishing yourself, getting into drugs and alcohol, or you could do something else,” explains Alex. Boredom brings something different out in everyone; sometimes, if it’s conflated with a sense of outsiderness, it can inspire a surge of creativity—just like it happened in Alex’s case.

“While you are growing up, there’s a desperate need for people to feel accepted, and if they don’t necessarily fit into those boxes, they feel rejected from an early age. I am not an exception; I’ve definitely felt how it is to be an outsider,” Alex says. In every good story, there’s an outsider who can’t find his or her place in the world, and is desperate to escape from the conventions they were born into. In Alex’s case, it was his Jewish origin that made him feel like an odd one out, but he adds “It was not a massive thing, but it was there.” Then he immediately continues, “I was a geek. Not a genius geek, just a nerdy geek. But I love music, and I’ve never felt comfortable fitting into anyone else’s social clique. Didn’t want to be a skater or a sports guy, so for me, it was music.”

But what happens when the road to success isn’t so smooth? In a previous interview, he mentions that he believes that “if you’re a musician, and you don’t choose a musical career… Then it’s a waste of your talent.” Of course, his theory is arguable; we all have to pay the bills somehow, and what if music just doesn’t cut it?

When I ask him whether he’s ever thought of giving up his career, he laughs. “Sure. Many times. I got dropped from my first label before I had any real success. When you get dropped, it really lowers your confidence. You have this whole network pushing you, and then it was taken away instantly. I’ve definitely had the thought to stop doing it.” Yet, he never did. For instance, when his label fired him, he took the worst job of his life, just so he could keep on making music. “My job was to go to people’s houses who hadn’t paid rent for ages [to collect it]. I am a nice guy, I couldn’t do this. That was easily the worst job I’ve ever had. I walked away pretty quickly,” he adds.

You could easily assume that this was a big enough reason for him to quit, but you would be wrong to do so. For him, only one option existed. “Before I had any success, I had given up everything anyway. I had my goals set very, very high, and even if those goals were not necessarily achieved, I was like, ‘Whatever, I am gonna make music for music’s sake, and do my own thing.’ Then my career went crazy.”

Yet, what strikes me most about him is his ability to accept the success he receives. While he thinks he holds himself to impossible standards, it’s very appealing to me that he still proceeds towards his goals with patience. “For me, as long as I can make a living, and I can do what I love, I don’t need to be a millionaire. When you start making music, you want to be famous, be noticed and heard; a lot of musicians get very insecure. I kind of fixed that, admits Alex.

The most inspiring part of his story is the humbleness and passion he has for creativity and music, which he most likely inherited from his family. As he says,