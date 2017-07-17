How Amazon Can Overcome Organizational Autoimmune Disease

Amazon, one of the most innovative companies ever created, may soon confront barriers to innovation at Whole Foods Market, the upscale grocery chain it has agreed to acquire for more than $13 billion. Those potential barriers are the employees of Whole Foods, who are now susceptible to a severe case of what I call organizational autoimmune disease.

In an autoimmune disease, the body misinterprets healthy cells as foreign invaders, and attacks the cells in an effort to kill them. So too, in encountering new ideas, members of an organization may perceive proposed change as a threat, attack the new ideas and try to eliminate them, even though they may be beneficial for the organization’s future.

Gaps in cultural mindsets trigger organizational autoimmune disease, and it’s hard to imagine cultures that are more different than those at Amazon and Whole Foods. The holistic grocer’s core values embrace what CEO John Mackey calls “conscious capitalism” where self-directed teams take responsibility for success and solve problems together. Mackey takes a salary of just $1, a decision he made seven years ago when he declared in an open letter, “I no longer want to work for money.” No one at the company may earn more than 19 times the average compensation of all full-time employees, and every employee has the right to read the company’s annual individual compensation report. Compare that to Amazon’s hard-driving, take-no-prisoners approach to reinventing retail, featuring CEO Jeff Bezos’ dedication to high velocity decision making. At Amazon, the top six executives earned more than $120 million last year.

Whole Foods employees can expect Amazonian change agents to impose their machine learning insights and technological innovation to drive costs down at the all-natural and organic grocery chain whose earnings have been slumping for the past two fiscal years. It’s a path that appears headed directly towards organizational autoimmune disease.

To prevent an outbreak of this organizational disease, innovation agents should work at bridging cultural divides. Change agents need to serve in many roles, as ethnographers who identify, study, and gain expertise in cultures and their differences; anthropologists who understand human behavior in relation to varying cultural environments; and diplomats who can find ways to bring people and ideas together. This can mean breaking down barriers between enterprising executives, customer-facing employees, fiscally-prudent accountants, and cautious attorneys, finding commonalities, and helping them to recognize the importance of accepting some risk for the sake of pursuing dynamic transformational change that can move the company forward. By ensuring all parties understand the larger goals of the organization and their roles in achieving those objectives, these agents of change can encourage employees to work in unison rather than in opposition, recognizing that change is benign, rather than a malignant threat. Once people are speaking a common language, they can work as a team

It may sound relatively simple, but many organizations fail to bridge these cultural divides. That’s why innovators with smart, new ideas so frequently meet with resistance. Indeed, organizational autoimmune disease is a key reason so many innovative ideas never see the light of day and a leading cause for the failure of most corporate mergers to achieve their potential.

One of the great examples of such corporate conflict is the failed merger of automakers Daimler and Chrysler. When Daimler CEO Jürgen Schrempp announced a “merger of equals” with Chrysler, he and his leadership team assumed their American partners would adapt the efficient, well-proven German approach to auto manufacturing, since it was Daimler that was actually engineering and controlling the corporate marriage. But that never happened. Daimler Chrysler gave little attention to the melding of two very distinct cultures, causing a severe case of organizational autoimmune disease, dooming the merger’s prospects for success. After multiple CEOs, years of mistrust and lost opportunities, Daimler sold Chrysler for about 1/5 of what it paid.

It’s no small task to combine two entrenched corporate cultures, let alone create a unified approach to collaborative problem solving and innovation. One of the greatest builders of corporate cultures, Southwest Airlines founder and former CEO Herb Kelleher wrote, “Culture is one of the most precious things a company has, so you must work harder on it than anything else.”