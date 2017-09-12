How an Attitude of Gratitude Can Enrich Your Life

Life is often compared to a roller coaster, a thrill ride filled with twists and turns, ups and downs — exciting for the adventure seeking, nerve wracking for those preferring a smooth and steady ride. The fact of the matter is, life is a journey with high and low points and it’s our attitudes that affect the impact those bumps in the road will have on us. There are times you feel like a winner, when everything seems to be working in your favor. You land the big account, your bank approves the loan your business needed, your boss recognizes and rewards a job well done or your kids think you’re simply amazing. Those are the good days, when it’s easy to feel motivated, optimistic and enthusiastic. Then there are the days where things don’t go as planned, when doubt and anxiety wreak havoc on your brain. Your startup is drowning in expenses, you get laid off at work and you just took out a second home loan, or even worse, a loved one falls ill. What do you do then? How do you stay motivated when fear and anxiety consume you? I’ll tell you what’s worked for me — choosing an attitude of gratitude.

If it sounds simple, it’s because it is. The idea is to stop hyper-focusing on the negatives and everything that is going wrong and take some time to be mindful and step back, so to speak, to get a more clear picture of the situation. Since we can’t have two thoughts at the same time, focusing on all that we have to be grateful for keeps your mind in a positive space and when you’re feeling positive you’re more open to identify opportunities and solutions. There are a few other side effects of adopting an attitude of gratitude, such as:

Motivation

Positivity

Better focus

More energy

Stronger relationships

Happiness

Good health

Less anxiety

Stronger immune system

Deeper sleep

Here are four tips to help you develop and exercise an attitude of gratitude each day:

1. IGNITE — Kick-start your day with an attitude of gratitude. You most certainly don’t want to embark on a fresh day with any negativity that yesterday delivered. Set the tone by recognizing your talents and accomplishments and use them to your advantage.

2. COMMUNICATE — Verbally expressing our gratitude toward others not only puts it out into the universe, creating a positive aura around us, but it can positively impact others too. Lift up those whom you are grateful for! Verbal expression can be a difficult thing for many, unfortunately. But with one little message of appreciation, you can warm a person’s heart, which in turn will make you feel great.

3. REFLECT — At the end of every day, whether on the couch with a glass of wine, or as you lay down in bed, make a point to reflect on all that you have to be grateful for. Sadly for many people, this is often the time that they start thinking about the things that they did not accomplish in their day or stressing about the difficult things they are going to be faced with tomorrow. Do not fall victim to this pattern. Make it a point to end your day on a grateful, happy note.

4. WRITE — Now that you’ve had a chance to reflect, write it down! I have found that keeping a journal can be very therapeutic and serve as a great resource during the tough times. Write down your accomplishments, what you are proud of, what and whom you are grateful for. It will reinforce the gratitude within you and when you hit a free-fall moment, grab it, read it and let it remind you of the positive that has served you.

“If you’re depressed you’re living in the past. If you’re anxious you’re living in the future. If you’re at peace, you’re living in the present.” Lao Tzu

You cannot change what happened yesterday. Worrying too much about tomorrow can provoke anxiety that you will take with you when you arrive to face it. Instead, learn from each moment and focus on gratitude, which will help set the tone for a positive outlook and a great attitude as you embark on tomorrow.

