Hey, folks – big news: we just raised a total of $290,644 for America's heroes, including the $50K that the Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund donated to the orgs.

This is our 5th year hosting the American Heroes Charity Challenge on CrowdRise in an effort to raise as much money and awareness as possible for organizations benefitting America's heroes and their families, and I think it's working. How much the families of folks risking their lives have sacrificed often goes unnoticed, and that's not right.

The thing is, I figure that service members, emergency responders, vets, and milfams all risk a lot for us, so the least we can do is help 'em out when we're able…

Winners of the American Heroes Charity Challenge:

First Place ($15,000 won): Warrior Canine Connection, $86,431.49 raised. Warrior Canine Connection is a pioneering organization that utilizes clinically based Canine Connection Therapy to help wounded Warriors reconnect with life, their families, their communities, and each other.

Other Fun Facts:

I was just alerted that I've set the record for the sponsor of the most Challenges on CrowdRise.

Pretty impressive: Warrior Canine Connection, the first place team here, has likely set the record for winner of the most Challenges on CrowdRise.

The top 5 organizations were all animal orgs in this non-animal Challenge. It's so great to see the love and impact that service dogs and animals can make. Service animals really are changing people's lives.

All of the orgs who participated keep all the money they've raised, even if they didn't win the Challenge; this is a really important component to ensure that we are helping to fundraise for lots of different nonprofits who are doing really good work.

The thing is, we should be supporting the folks fighting for our safety, including active service members, vets, and military families throughout the year. These heroes aren't only serving a few days a year, this is their life, and supporting them year-round is the least we can do.