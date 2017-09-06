How are you showing up in the world?

Our world is designed to separate us, even in the most so called successful organizations. Fear is alive and well in the halls and corridors of our minds. And maybe if you take another turn down a new path, a pioneering hallway, you may discover your voice, intention and intuition wildly waiting for you to unleash your full potential.

Some days reality sucks. It is a fact, not a judgement. In a world where we have been programmed to be positive, can we show up as who we are when we want to feel real?

The voice of our world history is filled with that of the victor, the winner, the powerful, and it is not always the voice of sanity. It does not mean that we are meant to stay stuck playing this game. Many 20th century systems, like protesting and marching, need a new path since they are not as effective. We need less shouting, and more dialogue. We must find new and ancient ways in the 21st century to take what is beautiful and discard what is harmful, and then start architecting and building a beautiful world. Because that is what is possible. It is possible to build businesses for good that are profitable and humane.

What if you are here to chart foreign territory and pioneer unnamed opportunity? By doing so, you can truly discover your ability to be an architect and creator. You don’t have to be a victim in someone else’s game. You don’t need to be saved or to save the world. No one truly wants to be saved. You don’t need to want to be like anyone else. You don’t have to spew knowledge from other people’s books. You need to learn to experience their books and come to your own understanding of what works for you and what doesn’t. Only you know.

You must learn to use the power of your intent and intuition to discover your voice. You must invest in yourself, deeply, by knowing that you matter.

Was Shakespeare right, all the world is the stage and we are just acting out our parts, or do you feel something deeper ready to burst?

“All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts, His acts being seven ages. At first, the infant, Mewling and puking in the nurse's arms. Then the whining schoolboy, with his satchel And shining morning face, creeping like snail Unwillingly to school. And then the lover, Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad Made to his mistress' eyebrow. Then a soldier, Full of strange oaths and bearded like the pard, Jealous in honor, sudden and quick in quarrel, Seeking the bubble reputation Even in the cannon's mouth. And then the justice, In fair round belly with good capon lined, With eyes severe and beard of formal cut, Full of wise saws and modern instances; And so he plays his part. The sixth age shifts Into the lean and slippered pantaloon, With spectacles on nose and pouch on side; His youthful hose, well saved, a world too wide For his shrunk shank, and his big manly voice, Turning again toward childish treble, pipes And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all, That ends this strange eventful history, Is second childishness and mere oblivion, Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.” ― William Shakespeare, As You Like It