How Being a New Mom Can Make You a Stronger Businesswoman

By Rachel Mendler

Most people assume that the time commitment and dedication required to raise a family in the early stages of motherhood is enough to prohibit and restrict your ability to be an entrepreneur. Though the idea of juggling parenthood and business simultaneously is a daunting prospect, with discipline and dedication, thriving in both roles is realistic. What might be even more surprising is that the two roles are more synergistic than you may think.

Entrepreneurship is arguably one of the best ways to prepare for motherhood. Thriving as an entrepreneur is no walk in the park, nor is raising a family, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be successful in both.

Before taking time off to have my daughter, my wide range of responsibilities at my companies were so crucial to the daily success of the businesses that the anticipation of my leave of absence was terrifying. I hired my first assistant one month before my due date, trained her until the day I went into the hospital, and worked until hours before my daughter was born, sending emails and direction from the hospital bed.

I didn’t realize this at the time, but this pressure was only a small insight into what it would be like to be a working mom. I soon began to recognize that if I had the strength of character to wear so many hats in the office, I would be strong enough to be a great mom and businesswoman collectively. Many of the skills I’d honed throughout my time in business, including multitasking and problem solving, were directly applicable to being the best mom I could be, and the unique challenges I’d faced as a woman in the workplace parallels the difficulty of being a mother.

Managing Both Roles Effectively

When I gave birth to my beautiful daughter, it was the most incredible moment of my life, but it was also one of the hardest. I found myself with a newfound attitude that I could do anything. If my body was capable of creating, growing and delivering a baby, my mind could certainly do the same for a business, right?

Within no time I realized that was true, but it was going to be a lot harder than I expected. The skills I’d developed as a businesswoman were directly applicable to my new role as a mom and vice versa, but juggling everything was certainly a challenge. I took the challenge head-on and I can confidently say, three months into the process, that I’m finally beginning to get the hang of it.

What differentiates me from other "momtrepreneurs" is that I have the responsibility to work with people who count on me for leadership, responses, direction, projects and much more. I don’t just work for myself. If I'm slow to respond, the business is put on hold, which affects a lot of people.

However, because I don’t have a conventional full-time job where I go to an office and punch a clock, my daughter is with me at all times. There’s no nanny or daycare because I work from home and when I do go to the office, I bring my daughter with me (it’s a family business and her uncles love to see her!). With that flexibility, though, comes the difficulty of the balancing act and an increase in efficiency when engaging in day-to-day business and real life operations. I often find myself rocking my daughter to sleep with one hand, while typing an email with the other. I don’t think that makes me a bad mom or a bad businesswoman; I think that makes me a woman.

Making Time For Yourself

The key to being a successful momtrepreneur is this: Learn how to efficiently manage your time and to try to find an hour somewhere in the day for yourself. The second part of that sentence is crucial, as my ability to run on empty throughout the day has been fueled by my one-hour gym sessions at 5:30 a.m. I’m serious about finding “me time,” even if it means squeezing it in while my husband is still at home to watch the baby. This is my version of it, but you should find yours.

Although this sounds simple and obvious, it took time for me to figure it out and it is an undoubtedly crucial part of running a successful shop -- both at work and at home. I have always been someone who thrives on routine. But when a baby comes along, any sense of routine or predictability gets thrown out the window. So you have to learn how to find a sense of regimen among the chaos.

As I begin to take on motherhood in a real way, I start to understand where my motherly nature and my success in business really collide. The idea that a woman can only be one or the other is complete nonsense. I don’t turn off “motherhood” at work, nor do I turn off “businesswoman” at home. They are one and the same and nothing encapsulates this quite like being a stay-at-home-working-mom.

I am compassionate and empathetic, which has made me a great leader. I’m creative and determined, which has made me a successful project manager. Above all else, I know how to best manage my time, and this sense of discipline will undoubtedly rub off on my daughter. I understand my limitations and I have greater self-awareness in relation to my strengths and weaknesses, and this helps me improve continually as a better mother and businesswoman.

As a new mother, I can safely say I’m better qualified to be a successful entrepreneur than ever before. I can negotiate better, weather the ups and downs, and most importantly, put my ego aside for the good of the team. Remember not to let motherhood hold you back because the chances are it will enhance your prowess as a successful businesswoman.

--