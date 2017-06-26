How Being Inauthentic in Your Career Can Hurt Your Relationship

We all have heard about the careers that are not stable paths and jobs that a person should take if they want to have a relationship and family. People are often convinced that they need to choose the “safe job,” which is soul sucking, to be a good partner, good parent, and good provider. While it is true, that other careers and avenues may be more difficult, and may be less lucrative as they establish themselves, something could be argued for deep personal satisfaction and the contentment it spreads to all areas of their lives. We have all known the person who gave up on their dream of, we will use art for an example, and took a corporate job to have a steady paycheck and make their partner feel comfort and Stability. While there is merit to this choice, and to being able to provide for those who depend on you, there is also the very important aspect of fulfillment and happiness to be considered. Can someone do something they really don’t enjoy, and be happy, engaged and well-rounded person.

Some people may be able to compartmentalize and do this. Perhaps they can do something like art in their free time to balance out what they must do during the week. This is an obvious compromise that can work for many, and is the reality for many. They can sustain a certain level of peace and serenity in their lives by carving out this time for themselves. This time becomes an essential component to their overall well-being, and that of those they love, as their feelings and behaviors impact those closest to them. This type of person is the type of person who can say that a job is a job, it does not matter what I do if they pay me. I leave it there, and the rest of my life, my passions, my hobbies, and my family, are what nourishes me.

Then there are the people, I fall in this category myself, that MUST be doing something that is deeply meaningful and fulfilling for them, day in and day out, to show up and work their hardest each day. The interesting thing is that many of these people do not feel like their job is “work,” or a chore, as they love what they do. It is like the quote says, “Do what you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” This person, unlike the person we described above, MUST do what they love, or they are unfulfilled They take joy and feel content from doing what they love, it is part of who they are, and it impacts their relationship with those closest to them. They cannot say that a job is a job, their job must have deep meaning and satisfaction. Part of who they are is dependent on what they do.

You could see how the second person would have issues of dissatisfaction that could spill over into their personal life by not following their authentic path and doing what they love. We spend 1/3 of our lives working, and if we are unhappy, or are just going through the motions for that much of it, it has a way of impacting the other areas and people in our lives. It is important when you are dating, getting serious, and are moving towards a long-term commitment with someone, to understand the type of person they are. To understand the type of person you are. Are you someone that can be supportive of the artists following their path, or are you someone who needs consistency and stability above all else, no matter what? Are you the type of person who does not care what you do, if your personal life is satisfying, or are you someone who must be deeply satisfied with the work they do day in and day out?