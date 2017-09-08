How Beyoncé & Rihanna Just Gave The Fashion and Beauty Industries A Run for Their Money

As we enter back-to-school season, the following came as exciting updates for my MBA Perfume & Cosmetics Management curriculum.

By launching "Fenty Beauty" and releasing "Ivy Park" new ad campaign featuring models of all body types, faiths, complexions, age, gender and ethnicity - Rihanna and Beyoncé just broke the internet in the midst of New York Fashion Week.

Dear fashion and beauty brands still conflicted or in plain denial about "multiculturalism": I hate to burst your bubble but there is a shameful sense of entitlement that comes with expecting props when sporadically featuring a token model of color or with a disability.

Your press releases usually read as such:

“BRAND X features FIRST [INSERT ETHNICITY OR QUIRKY TRAIT HERE] [INSERT GENDER] IN [INSERT RIDICULOUS TIME FRAME SUCH AS “100 YEARS” ].

Please take note.

Beyoncé and Rihanna have done more for inclusivity in fashion/beauty in one week than both industries in an entire century. https://t.co/EOu9990j42 — Havilland $avage. (@ToiMeetsWorld) September 6, 2017

With the global reach and social media influence these two powerhouses have combined, there is no more begging for "inclusion". Especially from Millennials and Gen Z who the industry as a whole has been obsessing over.

Not only are these products going to sell out in a heartbeat, consumers-at-large are craving authenticity and genuinely identify and connect with these moguls on all emotional levels.

Rihanna is ELLE Magazine September 2017 cover girl

Indeed, this ‘new generation of beauty’ listens, smells, tastes and "feels" Beyoncé and Rihanna. Both have successfully tapped into a myriad of consumer goods segments and are now confidently stepping into "your" territory...

No such thing as "diversity" here. Embracing and catering to all should be common sense in 2017, your loss.