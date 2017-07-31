How Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Are Raising Empowered Girls

Blake Lively knows she’s not the absolute “best parent,” but she knows that even with her everyday language, she can help her daughters feel empowered.

In an interview with Glamour, the actress, who has two girls with actor Ryan Reynolds, got candid about how she and Reynolds have become more aware of the way they speak to their daughters.

“My husband was like, ‘Why do I always say he?’” she told Glamour. “And I said, ‘That’s what we’re taught.’ So he’ll pick up, like a caterpillar, and instead of saying, ‘What’s his name?’ he’ll say, ‘What’s her name?’”

The actress also explained that she and Reynolds used to describe one of their daughters as “bossy,” but now avoid the word.

“There would never be any negative connotation for a man being a boss, so to add a negative connotation on a woman being bossy? It’s belittling,” she said. “And it doesn’t encourage them to be a boss.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman has also inspired the mom of two with a part during one of her specials where she addresses sexism.

“Sarah Silverman does a great bit that I’m going to butcher: ‘Stop telling little girls that they can do anything. They already believe they can do anything. It opens the door for questions …’” she told Glamour. “We’re all born feeling perfect until somebody tells us we’re not. So there’s nothing I can teach my daughter [James]. She already has all of it. The only thing I can do is protect what she already feels.”

Lively has called out sexist remarks in the past while in the spotlight. In April at Variety’s Power of Women event, an interviewer asked about her “power outfit,” and the actress quickly pointed out the double standard.

“Come on, you want to talk about an outfit today?” she asked. “Come on, what about building women up? Outfits? Would you ask a man that? ... You wouldn’t ask a man what a power outfit was. I’m sorry.”

While talking with Glamour, Lively shared how she’s raising girls who also call out sexism and know their worth, and it doesn’t involve being the perfect parent.

“So do I know how to be the best parent for a daughter? No, I have no idea,” she said. “All I can do is share what I’m thinking ― and learn from others.”

Read Lively’s full interview on Glamour.