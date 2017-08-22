How Blockchain Is Helping To Monetize The Gaming Space

When I was a kid, I took pride in my video game abilities. I used to keep track of how many times I defeat my brother in Madden, or NBA Jam, or Super Mario Brothers. We did it for fun, but now it is a legitimate way of making a living. In fact, it is not uncommon to hear a 13-year old boy to say something like, “I wish I could get paid for playing video games. That’s my dream job!”

If you ask most thirteen year olds what their ideal employment would be, and a bulk of them would answer with something related to video games. Generally parents inform their children that such jobs are ludicrous and impossible, and ask their son to grow up. But blockchain technology, the distributed ledger system undergirding Bitcoin and others, is making a way to fulfill the dreams of teenagers worldwide - making money playing games. This article explores how blockchain is playing its part to keep these children’s alive.

Blockchain Gaming Power

Blockchain technology makes it possible for gamers to join together in a decentralized gaming platform that allows them to play with each other without the lag and profiteering of centralized gaming companies. These companies (like Blizzard or EASports) are making massive profits on games and act as centralized hubs, requiring players to pay them for the right to play. Through the blockchain concept, the centralized game hub can be decentralized into a distributed database (If it sounds confusing, think of a database on every computer in a network simultaneously). The blockchain moves profits from the game back into the hands of the users themselves, making it possible for users to actually make money playing the game, rather than selling in-game merchandise.

Differing Models

There are a number of different models for how to apply this tech to the gaming world. One model is to build the game directly on the blockchain. The game itself is distributed, and the gamers all share in the profit. One example is Prospectors, a massive multiplayer game. This model works by allowing users to join the game for a fee, and as the game is played and players buy in for different gear, etc., the profits of the game are distributed back to the players.

Another model is to create a decentralized hub for game developers. This model allows developers of smaller game systems to use a blockchain platform to distribute their game, and then collect profits on the game as it is used by players, for example in the GameCredits platform. This model is one step higher in the ecosystem, as it allows developers to create a number of different games on the platform and then distribute them to users without the centralized profiteering hub corporation.

A third model is to simply use the blockchain as a way to trade things of value within the game itself. Traditional gaming systems are notorious for being hacked and having items of value stolen. A blockchain system, for example Beyond the Void, would allow for the assets within the game to be secure and transparent, removing the risk of hacking a centralized holding corporation. Systems like this do not require the game itself to be decentralized, but instead, rely on the decentralized blockchain for security.

Tokenizing Everything

Regardless of the game platform or how the gaming company will use the blockchain technology, all systems require some form of internal currency to keep the platform moving. These cryptocurrencies (think digital gaming tokens) are used as currency on the platform and can generally be both bought and sold for real currency.

This is where the teenagers should pay careful attention. This means that within the game, as players earn tokens, Prospectors’ are called Gold, GameCredits’ are called GAMEs, but they are all effectively earning real money. The funds they earn are stored on the blockchain system and can be used to purchase in-game assets, but can also be converted to real life currency through cryptocurrency exchanges.

In simple terms, the more the game is played, the more the player earns. Dream job? Yep.

A Growing Economy with Promise

This model is still in its infancy. Players are getting on board, and the companies are starting ICOs (initial coin offerings - digital crowdfunding), and so there will be increasing levels of development and commitment as the concept flourishes. However, as the digital economy flourishes under the sun of blockchain technology, new opportunities will continue to grow. In coming years there may be other ways to earn while playing games, and future generations of teenagers may be the best earners of all.