How Blockchain Is Shaping Our Future

Thanks to the popularity of BitCoin, a cryptocurrency that’s attracted lots of attention for its anonymity, security and decentralized nature, the technology behind it is seeing a surge in popularity. But pretty soon, blockchain technology may surpass BitCoin in use and purpose.

Blockchains are essentially a way of storing and handling data - they are a connected string of cryptographic proofs that document a permanent and unchangeable recording of data. Some myths exist about the infallibility of the blockchain - it can be hacked and altered although it’s much more difficult - but this reliable and secure system isn’t only good for BitCoin and other backdoor activities.

In fact, this system of data retention is expected to see widespread use in the coming years, for everything from tracking patient medical data to handling secure documents to replacing banks as a site to maintain and record your money. Blockchains are shaping the future, and companies looking to keep up should figure out how they can use blockchain technology to their advantage.

It could protect your identity online

Data security is a major concern for institutions and companies nowadays. Every month, it seems, another major corporation announces it was hit by a hacker and lost millions of customers’ data. This year alone, organizations like XBox, Arby’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and even FAFSA have reported breaches that left millions of customers vulnerable to identity theft. Companies are desperately looking for solutions that will protect their data - and blockchains are almost certainly going to be part of it.

Blockchain technology has a significantly more secure authentication system than institutions currently have in place. It allows companies to more easily verify and track that customers are who they say they are. Using digital signatures based on public key cryptography, blockchain technology can verify that purchases or activity are coming from the right digital identity, preventing hackers from gaining access to data because they lack the necessary digital signature.

It could decentralize financial institutions

Blockchain technology is poised to deal a major blow to financial institutions and banks. The current financial system is heavily centralized, with major banks like Bank of America or Wells Fargo maintaining a wealth of money and information from customers. Blockchain technology - and cryptocurrencies like BitCoin - give people more freedom. Since it’s a distributed network, there’s significantly more transparency about how data is stored and what precisely is stored, and it simplifies the process of maintaining customer data and transaction histories.

With the decentralization of financial institutions comes the decentralization of important document records like contracts and processes like notarization. Since blockchains track metadata including digital signatures and identities, contracts and notarizations can be easily logged as a public record without needing an official to record the document in an institution. This gives people much more freedom and flexibility in signing and recording binding legal documents.

It could allow for safe online voting

The development of blockchain technology could address one of the major difficulties of the 21st century - making online voting a viable option for national elections. Multiple countries have attempted to implement some sort of digital or online voting process in order to make voting more accessible to residents, but difficulties arise with maintaining adequate security virtually every time.

That’s because of all the vulnerable data out there, voting data is perhaps some of the most vulnerable. In the United States, voting is supposed to be verifiable, secure and anonymous, goals that are incredibly difficult to achieve all at once in a digital process. Blockchain technology allows for digital signature collection and verification without divulging the contents of the data, thereby allowing polls to verify that no one is voting twice or fraudulently while still allowing for an online vote.