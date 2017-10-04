How Blockchain Will Be Changing The Insurance Industry Forever

Something big is happening in the massive $1.2 trillion insurance industry. Every segment of insurance is under heavy competition by entrepreneurs looking for new ways to underprice risk. This mean the creation new types of premiums & servicing consumers in a firm regulated on-demand economy. While most startups that’re gaining traction in the insurance market fall under ‘incremental innovation’, Blockchain for insurance could be characterized as disruptive.

The underlying technology of the biggest digital currency in the world, bitcoin, is quickly becoming one of the most trending topic across many industries. Blockchain’s ability to send, receive, and store information has the underlying ability to disrupt the way businesses process digital transactions.

The implications of decentralized ledger technology (DLT) are astonishing. Digital trust is now an ever-reasonable possibility; meaning online and offline assets can now be assigned ownership and the transfer between those parties can be proven both linearly and cryptographically. Specifically, to insurance, Blockchain technology has the power to simplify the claims process, alleviate high premiums, help insurers create role coverage &, most importantly, benefit those who live in disaster regions.

Peer-to-Peer insurance

Blockchain adoption allows users to transition new & existing models of insurance, including P2P insurance, parametric insurance & microinsurance, into a new digital age. Blockchain is powerful due to its secure platform connecting capabilities.

Up and coming distribution methods like peer-to-peer insurance (P2P) could very well end up restructuring the entire market. P2P insurance empowers policy holders to a greater share of the premiums rather than the private wealth managers working to produce returns for insurance companies. Many well-funded startups are already beginning to stake their place in the P2P insurance market.

Microinsurance

Blockchain has several apparent benefits in microinsurance as well. It can allow trust between peers to increase transparency for populations living in remote regions of the world. Its beauty lies within its simplicity. The nature of the transactions could side-step governmental bureaucracy to make geographic boundaries irrelevant within its context. These features make the future of microinsurance very appealing.

Helperbit, an Italian Blockchain startup, uses the Blockchain protocol to enable philanthropists to donate digital currencies to underfunded, hard to reach nonprofits in remote regions of the world. It even allows people to trace their donation & the way it’s used. Their risk assessment platform allows kind hearted people to pool their money while limiting fraud revelation.

Parametric insurance

Another ability of use for Blockchain is parametric insurance. Instead of underwriting the pure loss, insurers would agree to pay a certain amount upon the incidence of triggers within preset smart contracts. For example, if an earthquake were to occur in a region above a magnitude of 5, the smart contract would automatically pay 20 percent of the insurance claim to policy holders. Contracts necessitate mutually trusted third-party administrators (TPAs) to adjust. As parametric insurance becomes more popular, its process will likely improve to play a key role in the widespread adoption of smart contracts.

Product-creating startups like Rainvow can be used to create cross-border risk pools, allowing individuals from all over the world to access its exchange protocol via digital currencies. Rainvow’s Ethereum platform simplifies role coverages to automatically compensate unexpected transportation costs on rainy days.

Conclusion

The future of the insurance industry could very well flourish through an intelligent adoption of Blockchain, with applications in fraud solutions, digital currencies, and smart contracts. Large insurers have the potential to benefit enormously. However, such an implementation will mean that insurance companies will have to change their underwriting process, the structure of the policy, as well as risk underwriting.