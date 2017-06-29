How Brands Can Easily Connect to College Students

By Adam Grant

Millennials and Gen Z have grown up with technology integrated into their lifestyles, which has created a need for speed and a demand for convenience in everything they consume and interact with. These generations are increasingly relying on their mobile devices to do everything -- manage their finances, make purchases, watch videos, search for jobs, work and everything in between.

According to comScore, one in five millennials (ages 18-34) no longer rely on desktop computers, and mobile devices account for 65 percent of digital media time, with the use of apps accounting for 56 percent of that time.

The way young consumers interact is sending a big message to brands that simply says: Speak our language.

The Struggle

When it comes to connecting with millennials and Gen Z, some brands are struggling to resonate with the mobile-first trendsetters and are being left in the digital dust. Brands like Wet Seal, PacSun, American Apparel and Aeropostale have struggled to bridge the gap with young consumers, resulting in bankruptcy filings and closings of multiple stores.

While some brands are struggling to bridge the gap, others are adapting and dominating the digital landscape. Brands like Coca-Cola, Victoria’s Secret and Netflix have adapted to the demands of young consumers.

So what’s at stake for brands in the shifting trends of young consumers? According to a report from Experian, college-age consumers spend 30 percent more than they did seven years ago. That’s because young adults are earning 20 percent more than they did before. On average, young adults earned around $25,000 in 2010 versus just over $30,000 in 2015.

Accenture reports that 24 percent of Gen Z shoppers prefer to purchase products online, and 13 percent purchase products via mobile devices. Over 40 percent reported that they purchase more than half of their apparel and electronic items online.

Marketing Exposure

Millennials and Gen Z demand convenience to products and services that are easily accessible from their mobile devices.

For years, brands have created and implemented campus rep programs to market to young consumers on college campuses. These brands hire students to promote their products or services to peers and manage their reps through dashboards where they can upload proof of their work that is later approved before payment is processed.

Although the idea of campus rep programs is a great way to target young consumers, traditional campus rep programs are outdated and do not meet the mobile-first demand of millennials and Gen Z. To enhance brand loyalty, companies must integrate mobile elements into existing programs that satisfy their young consumers.

When you look at long-running campus rep programs, they have all adapted. Victoria's Secret PINK, Coca-Cola and Red Bull all include mobile elements used to interact with their student reps. Until recently, it was a high-cost barrier to incorporate mobile elements into your campus rep program.

Making a Connection

Adapting mobile elements is a great way to enhance campus rep programs. Not only do mobile applications cater to the demands of young consumers, but they also include a number of tools right at users' fingertips in one device that makes documenting work easy and efficient.

The documentation tools readily available on smartphones make proving work simple and efficient through the use of photo and video features, GPS tracking, social media accounts to extend reach, and notes that allow campus reps to store answers to survey questions.

If your student marketing programs do not incorporate mobile elements, you will miss this generation’s spending power and brand loyalty. It is no longer costly to get mobile-friendly with your student marketing.

