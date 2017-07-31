How bros in business are tanking their own bottom lines

If you own a business, you likely have a ton on your plate. Profits and losses, marketing, strategy, stakeholder relations, networking and so on are likely front and center.

How about the intelligent management of sexuality?

Didn’t think so.

To clarify: “intelligent sexuality” is not an oxymoron. Turns out, this concept as it relates to corporate culture — if handled appropriately — can save you endless headaches and millions of dollars.

Need proof? Just ask Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly. Or Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Or any of a myriad of military officials.

Rest assured that sexual harassment, like any other form of sexual abuse, is a story growing in prominence not because it’s a new thing, but because our society is growing more comfortable talking about sexual matters. The powerful taking advantage of the vulnerable is a story as old as time.

But here’s something I’d like you to consider: If a company has a bad reputation when it comes to sexual harassment, the majority of the time, this is a cultural issue that starts at the very top. Because so often in corporate America, young and old CEOs alike suffer an exponentially increased risk of becoming consumed with their own self-importance. They become increasingly entitled in their interactions with others. The world is not just their oyster; the world and everyone in it is their oyster.

These leaders, huffing the "new car smell" of money and easy success, seem to think that because they came up with a new app or have the latest and greatest tech startup, that it's OK to bring sexism into the workplace which creates, you know, a hostile workplace.

Yet sexuality may be the last thing they are thinking about; they assume people know how to behave like adults. Or they’re too intoxicated with their own power to recognize that others are mimicking their bad behaviors.

Analysts are calling this many things: bro culture, baller culture, boys’ club, etc. All of these tend to reveal a belief that the top management are part of a club of sorts, and that those around them are empowered to behave just like them.

The bottom line is this: Business owners, CEOs, and top management are responsible for setting the tone when it comes to sexuality in corporate culture. If they ignore this important piece of the puzzle, they do so — quite literally — at their own expense.

If you’re a business leader who has ever received any negative feedback about sexual harassment, you need to take this seriously. You need to hire a professional consultant to take care of this once and for all – to perform some interviews, observe interactions and call it like it is. You need someone to teach you how to model interactions with employees that show dignity and respect, regardless of the gender of the person on the other side of the table. I often advise colleagues and clients to assume every interaction they have in their business is caught on video. And if so, would they be proud of them, or would they be hiring PR heavy-hitters to sort out the mess. Travis Kalanick is doing the latter.

Because, at the end of the day, the CEO can still be a jerk; he just can’t be a jerk at work.

Marriage and Family Therapist Steven Ing (stevening.com) has spent three decades teaching clients about how to intelligently manage their sexuality in both their personal and professional lives. Got questions about sexuality you’d like Steven to address in a future column? Tweet @StevenIngMFT or email him at justasking@stevening.com.