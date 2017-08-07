How Cafe Gratitude Became One Of The Hottest Spots In Los Angeles

“Is it organic?”

“Where’s the nearest vegan restaurant?”

“Is this gluten-free? Dairy-free? Soy-free?”

Over the last few years, Los Angeles has become more aware of the nutrition we want to put in our bodies.

Along with that, there’s been an expanded focus on living intentionally.

One place that’s been attracting a lot of attention in Venice, Downtown, and the Larchmont district is Cafe Gratitude.

It’s a place where people can find the full combination of clean, healthy, farm-grown foods deliciously prepared and organized by a menu that inspires intentional living.

The first time I went there, I was handed a menu by the cheerful waitress who asked me if I wanted to know the question of the day.

“Yes, please,” I said.

“What inspires you?” she said.

I thought about that while reading through the menu, where I saw entrees like “Magical” or “Awesome”.

I chose the “Magical”, a double bean patty burger with a side of yam wedges.

It was super delicious.

Having been to Cafe Gratitude many times by now, I was curious...how did they become such a thriving hot spot, attracting people from all over to live a healthy, positive life?

This led me to interview Ryland Engelhart, the Mission Fulfillment Officer for both Cafe Gratitude and Gracias Madre.

Ryland Engelhart

Prior to opening the first Cafe Gratitude, Ryland’s parents spent an entire year designing a board game called “The Abounding River’. That board game was simply designed, similar to Monopoly or Life, but with a concept that focused on asking people deeper questions.

“What would be available in your life if you forgave somebody you’re holding resentment and anger towards? What are three things you can acknowledge about that person?” was one of the questions.

“What is some way that you diminish your self-worth? What’s some new practice that could have you honor yourself to have recognized your worthiness?” is another.

The intention behind the game was to help people make transformations in their lives and relationships, making the shift from scarcity to abundance and gratitude.

One Cafe Gratitude opened its humble doors as a family restaurant in 2004 within the Mission district of San Francisco, the Abounding River game was sitting on the table tops of every restaurant table. Your server would train you to play the game, getting you started to roll one dice before leaving.

“It was definitely a little bit more out there, new-age hippie-dippie, in the very beginnings in San Francisco,” said Ryland when talking about the original restaurant experience. “Now it’s a little more subtle and refined, and makes it more accessible for a much larger audience.”

When I asked Ryland what the founding principles were behind the first location, he told me, “Sacred commerce.”

“What is sacred commerce,” I asked Ryland.

“Well, sacred commerce is a business model concept that my father and step-mom crafted and coined. They wrote a book about it and it’s about how we use our work environment to nurture and develop human beings to be more connected to their hearts, to be better listeners, to be able to be more present, to be able to be skill hone to their communication, to be able to resolve conflicts. And so the thing that I've seen is that the problems in life are the people part. People are what make up the beauty and the joy and the love and the value. But people also make up all the conflicts, all the challenges, all the sorts. All the suffering in our lives is mostly based on our relationships or our inability to have relationships with the people. So, sacred commerce is just saying ‘OK we spend up most of our lives in the work environment, let’s design the work environment to facilitate human beings being better at being with each other, being able to resolve things, being able to skillfully navigate challenging moments and the pressure of getting a job done and in the training of that, the business is more effective and the human beings become more effective, resourceful leaders in their communities and ultimately affect that positive change beyond their work environment - in their family, into their community, into whatever new career there is or additional places that they move on to.’ So, yeah, and a big part of it is people practicing being grateful.”

Ryland stated this about the whole Cafe Gratitude team: “[They] truly do care and they love what they do and they love to serve and I feel that and I'm touched by that and now I want to be a greater extension of that. I want to pay that energy forward and we can continue to spiral out with those little moments of presence, kindness, and generosity that ultimately lead to the transformation of our world.”