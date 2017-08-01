How California’s Environmental Successes and Challenges Set an Example for the World

Last week, California Governor Jerry Brown signed two historic bills into law to combat climate change and improve air quality for communities throughout the state. Standing on Treasure Island, I watched as the Governor signed AB 398. In the background was the Golden Gate Bridge, a sign of California’s ingenuity at the turn of the century, and the San Francisco skyline, a symbol of American innovation with its booming tech industry, driving our green economy forward toward a more sustainable future.

AB 398 extends and expands California’s cap-and-trade program. This integral legislation assures the business community that state policies will continue to support their investments in clean energy and sustainable technology.

A day later, 388 miles south, and 30 degrees hotter in Bell Gardens, California, I stood once again with my colleagues, watching Governor Brown sign yet another significant piece of legislation in to law: AB 617. Too often, the communities most impacted by toxic air pollutants do not benefit from the progress made by our environmental laws. As we stood on hot asphalt at a neighborhood youth center, with no architectural marvels or brilliant cityscapes to set the scene – there was a different message, one of urgency. The children gathered around us served as a reminder of what was really at stake. They are why the new environmental protections being signed into law matter so much to these communities.

AB 617 creates a groundbreaking program to monitor and combat air pollution at the community level. This law provides enhanced enforcement tools to prevent and punish bad actors in industries that pollute, while empowering local air districts to hold these individuals accountable. Together, this will ensure no community is left behind when it comes to our state’s environmental gains. Corporate profits must not come at the expense of people’s health.

These different environmental challenges of our vast state, which we can see in these two bill signings, are playing out in my own district. In the hillside communities of the San Fernando Valley leading into the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, we have made great progress in protecting open space and promoting renewable energy use. But, at the very heart of my district, there are communities like Canoga Park, Reseda and Northridge, which sit in between major transit corridors and have more industrial manufacturing areas than open space, where kids are far more likely to suffer from asthma and other air-related illnesses.

The reforms in AB 617 will also help protect local neighborhoods against health hazards such as those caused by the Aliso Canyon gas leak. The carbon footprint from this incident alone was said to be larger than the Deepwater Horizon leak in the Gulf of Mexico. The leak had negative impacts on public health throughout the Northwest San Fernando Valley. Having AB 617 in place prior to this disaster could have brought more transparency to the situation and provided more opportunities for local air districts to monitor the situation.

We are living in an erratic time when it comes to the politics and policies of climate change and environmental justice. This is illustrated most notably by President Trump, who refuses to acknowledge the existence or effects of climate change and is committed to dismantling important environmental protections.

The Trump Administration has already begun rolling back regulations put in place by the Obama Administration that preserved our natural resources, while also protecting the air we breathe and water we drink. The President’s devastating policy reversals, such as his irrational decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement, have left a void not only in our nation’s leadership, but in leadership throughout the world.

During my four years in the legislature, California has extended and strengthened statewide targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and begun prioritizing disadvantaged communities in environmental measures. While this forward progress is encouraging, it is just a start. Our state makes up only one percent of the world’s climate pollutants – our policies alone are necessary but not sufficient to overcome the uphill battle of addressing global warming.

California’s consistent push toward environmental sustainability, especially with the strengthened policies under AB 398 and AB 617, demonstrates vital leadership on these issues. We are the world’s sixth largest economy; as such our legislative accomplishments set a strong example for policies to be replicated by other states and nations.

The success of California’s cap-and-trade system has proven that environmental protections and economic growth are not mutually exclusive. Since the program began, California’s unemployment rate has dropped by over 50 percent. In fact, our “green economy” is a key driver of California’s economic prosperity. California’s clean energy sector has produced more than 519,000 jobs, including 161,000 in the Los Angeles County metropolitan area. The state has partnered with the private sector to generate $45 billion in investments to expand new technologies, reducing our state’s carbon footprint.

These two measures garnered bipartisan support in the legislature and a broad coalition of support from environmental and business groups alike. The legislation was praised for the careful balance it struck between aggressively combatting climate change and providing greater incentives for our economy, especially in the green sector.

By strengthening these policies, California is sending a global message that we can strengthen our economy, be a leader in GHG reduction and improve air quality all at the same time.