How Can A Person Of Science Believe In A God?

Human beings are a species that constantly look for order and reason in the universe (we’re looking at you Neil Degrasse Tyson). For centuries, many have credited various interpretations of a god or gods as the order and reason behind why events unfold as they do. However, modern science often leads to a heavy skepticism around the belief in such a being. So much so that being a person of science is frequently associated to a lack of a propensity to believe in a god. Well, perhaps that’s not always the case…

For the answer of how one can reconcile science and faith, we turn to Gerald Schroeder, a scientist with over thirty years of experience in research and teaching. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees all at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Schroeder is a devout believer in God despite his impressive background in science.

In the video above from Sinai Speak, Schroeder describes why he has faith in a world of science. He believes that the basic question that most intellectuals fail to ask is that why is there existence in the first place? The metaphysical solution in the physical world is taken for granted. He believes we don’t question existence and consciousness because we take it as a given.

For Schroeder, the real discussion starts when we ask “Why is there something rather than nothing?”