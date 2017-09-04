How Can Athletes Know When It's Time to Step Back From Their Sport?

What are some signs that someone doing a college sport should quit because they are overwhelmed or unhappy? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

What are some signs that someone doing a college sport should quit because they are overwhelmed or unhappy? This is not an instance in which you can just match something to a checklist and decide that someone should quit. You certainly want to gather information to make sure you make the right decision or offer the right advice for a friend considering this. Be on the lookout for not just the loss of passion for their sport but that passion and excitement being sucked out of other areas of their life as well.

Many athletes at some point will have to reconcile the amount of energy and effort they are putting into their sport and whether it’s worth it. There is always going to be a lot of hurdles athletes face about their sport and whether or not they want to continue participation. But when that struggle seems to be zapping them of energy in all areas of life, it’s probably the red flag you have to pay attention to.

This doesn’t mean the person in question should automatically quit, but it means there should be a legitimate conversation about what they want to do moving forward, and whether or not the sport is still providing any benefits.