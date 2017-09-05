How Can Entrepreneurs Be Great Leaders at Work and at Home?

By David Henzel

In today’s fast-paced world, we rarely see a person successfully balancing their personal and professional life. More often than not, despite repeated efforts, we lose sight of at least one aspect governing our life.

The results can be catastrophic. As entrepreneurs, we’re laser-focused on our companies. This priority is justified with the argument that better performance at work automatically improves the quality of your family life. But it is impertinent to realize that providing for your family just in monetary terms doesn’t suffice. Your partner and children crave for much more than dollars — your presence.

That's why it's important for you to imbibe traits that would make you a better leader in your business and at home. Let me elaborate on four ways that you can become a great leader.

1. Have regular in-person meetings.

Face-to-face meetings might seem archaic in the era of emails, Skype, phone calls and memos. But virtual meetings don’t make the cut in sensitive circumstances. A physical meeting also helps you gauge your employee’s body language.

Michael Fertik, CEO of Reputation.com, believes in regular conversations with his employees and hosts an all-company meeting every four-to-six weeks. This has led to a state of transparency and clarity in the company.

Does the idea of a "family meeting" seem a little corporate and formal to you? It did to me too. Then I came across Don Schwerzler, arguably the world’s leading expert on family business. He recommends formalizing a communication system for the family.

I organize my family meetings using Trello. And I recommend you to try weekly meetings with your family: You can discuss your short-term plans, grocery shopping, responsibilities and changes of plans from the previous week.

2. Trust the swing of your recipients.

As a leader, you need to trust your gut. Occasionally, though, you will disagree with your employee’s solution to a business problem. But you will see conviction in their eyes.

So will you force your opinion? In such cases, Jeff Bezos "disagrees and commits" with sincerity. It fastens the decision cycle and restores faith in the team that you appreciate great ideas.

Similarly, at home, you need to let your family members choose their adventures. You don’t know the outcome of every problem. Instead of exercising control, give them the liberty to follow their instincts.

3. Listen intently.

Mediocre leaders don’t take the input of their workforce for making their decisions. They are so engrossed in own thoughts that they don’t listen to their employees. Even in critical meetings, they passively hear while already having made a decision in their heads.

Are you such a leader? If so, you need to change your approach immediately. Valuing every opinion will lead to higher employee engagement and spark innovative ideas.

At home, most married entrepreneurs make the mistake of disregarding their partner’s words. Not only do you need to listen carefully, but also watch out for the subtext in their speech. Why am I asking you to observe the underlying emotion and tone of their voice? Sure, listening intently won't make a difficult conversation easier, but it helps you move through them gracefully via empathy.

4. Stay mindful under stressful circumstances.

Business and relationships are full of challenges. Your website's server can blow up, a star employee might want to leave, or your spouse can give you a hard time.

Your response to such tumultuous turn of events determines your character. In my book, Managing Happiness, I talk about eradicating a problem rather than sticking a band-aid over them. Let me explain: During stressful times, the brain gets clouded and our judgments become impaired. You look for temporary solutions for your problems and push them aside.

What you really need to do is get yourself out of your head and into the body. Take a few deep breaths and notice where the stress resides in your body. Maybe you feel heavy in your stomach or the muscles in your shoulders feel tense.

Just note the physical sensations and let yourself be. Mindfulness calls for recognizing your emotions and not letting them overpower your intellect.

Instilling these characteristics in your personality will help you seize the day. And remember that a great day at work will result in a better time with your family. So strive for the greatness that you wish to achieve and become an empowering leader.

What leadership qualities must an entrepreneur possess according to you? Let me know in the comments below.

