How can I better communicate with my parents?

“I am wondering how to better communicate with my parents. When my mom and I talk about controversial issues or she becomes angry, communication becomes very difficult.”

When you have a conversation with your mom, all you have to do is be quiet and open your ears. When you talk, only ask her questions. When your mother says something to you, keep asking more questions so that she will continue to talk. Eventually she will stop talking because she knows you are listening. Keep your mouth closed but ears open for the time being. Enjoy listening. I’m not asking you to do as your mother tells you to, but just listen to her. If you can’t keep your mouth closed, then ask questions, like “why is that so?” so that your mother knows you are listening. Then her mood will become brighter because you are really communicating.

“When my mom is angry about something, she likes to go on and on about the topic like a broken record. Even if I say, “I know, I know”, she keeps talking.”

To your mom, “I know, I know” means “I don’t want to listen.” The point is that you don’t want to listen, right? It’s not that you don't understand her but that you don’t want to listen to what she says. Since you don’t want to listen, your mother keeps saying the same thing, hoping that you will listen. You are closing your ears to her.

There are two ways for someone to express that he doesn’t want to listen to what someone else is saying. The first is to say, “I know, I know.” When he is told the same thing two or three times on top of that, he will yell “I said I got it!” What he is actually saying is that he doesn’t want to hear what you are saying. The other way is to say, “I don’t know.” When the same thing is repeated again and again, he will yell “I said I don’t know!” This also means that he doesn’t want to listen. In the Buddhist Script it is said that these two types of people cannot be saved even if the Buddha were to deign to come to this world. For example, on a rainy day people can go outside with a container to gather rainwater and the amount they get is in proportion to the size of the container they use. Some people, however, do not get a single drop even when they stand in the rain all day. They are the ones who are holding the container upside down. They are like those who don’t want to listen. And that is you. So, you should flip the container and hold it right side up. In other words, you should open your ears so you can hear what your mother is saying. You should keep asking her questions. You should practice an openhearted attitude. Say “Tell me more, mom, more.” If you do that, you will feel better, and as time goes on your mother will start to talk less.

“I am afraid that she would actually talk more if I listen to her more.”

That may be briefly true, but if you keep listening to her, the amount she talks will be dramatically shortened. Go home and try this. But trying for one day is not enough, so for the next 100 days, make up your mind to listen to your mother unconditionally and ask her questions. If you try this, a change will definitely occur.

However, this will not be easy to do. To help, think to yourself, “My mother is Buddha, so her words are always right. I’ll listen to her as much as possible.” Try doing 108 bows every day with those words of prayer. You should intentionally give suggestions to your unconscious dozens of times a day. In reality, however, your mother will continue to irritate you. If you continue praying, eventually you will be able to see your mother as Buddha. The wall between you will come down. It will make you both feel better and that will lead to change. She will never change if you don’t change because both of you are in a power struggle. The competitive spirit in your mother will only disappear when yours does. When that happens, this conflict between the two of you will disappear.