How Can I Help Someone Who Is Suicidal?

Do you know someone who is feeling suicidal? Does someone you love want to end their life? What can you say? What can you do? How can you help them?
If someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there are some simple—but profound—things you can do to help. Click on the video below to hear the inspired advice of Andrea Hood, a suicide prevention coordinator for the state of Utah. In this interview, Andrea shares some sage, practical advice on preventing suicide.
If you — or someone you know — need help, please call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. If you are outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of international resources.
CONVERSATIONS