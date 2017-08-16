How Can I Protect My Startup Idea While I'm Getting My Company Started?

What should I do before sharing my startup idea with someone? originally appeared on Quora : the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

What should I do before sharing my startup idea with someone? This is a great question. Your idea falls under a concept known as “intellectual property”. While there are some legal things you could do (depending on the idea), you might think about a trademark, patent, or copyright. However, those items are often financially prohibitive and also require that you meet other criteria in order to get them. So, my answer is going to revolve around “anyone can do it” solutions: