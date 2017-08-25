How Can We Reconcile With Vaccines?

It’s common knowledge that vaccines are made from the diseases they’re meant to prevent. The first wave of vaccines ever developed were extracted from the blood of infected patients. The idea was to introduce the disease, in a small dose or a state that rendered it harmless, to trigger an immune system response. Then the body would deal with it in its own way, and later (if and when it encountered a fully active and dangerous version of the disease), would be prepared to fight it.

This lead to more sophisticated developments, and a second wave of vaccine technology. But at the same time, consumers were getting skeptical. The absence of epidemics gives us room to question the need for the vaccines in the first place. Add to that some viral disinformation, and vaccines aren’t too popular these days.

But their unpopularity has lead to some serious problems. Residents of Minnesota are suffering a measles outbreak that has surpassed the total number of cases in the whole US last year. So far 73 have been hospitalized in June, compared to 70 nationwide last year. It’s a result of parents foregoing measles vaccinations, which might have seemed like a great idea until there was a measles outbreak. The epidemic was totally preventable.

The Scares are a Hoax, but Fears Around Vaccines Persist

That there should be a measles outbreak in the U.S. in 2017 is borderline absurd. The suffering incurred by families is a result of disinformation about the MMR vaccine and rumors spread that it’s connected to autism--which it isn’t-- was completely preventable. In fact, the man who started these rumors in 1998 had a financial interest in creating them, and his medical license was subsequently revoked for this fraudulence.

But it almost doesn’t matter that these scares are contradictory to data. They leverage a deep mistrust of medicine, not just ignorance. People are having a harder time trusting western medicine, and with good reason. When you see your doctor clicking a Pfizer pen, you have to wonder whether their integrity has been compromised.

When you have a traumatic experience of childbirth, during which an importunate hospital staff is dismissive of your wants and needs, it’s no wonder you might explore alternative healing modalities. A medical industry divorced from proper governance and motivated by share profits is antithetical to your well being.

Your body and your baby are precious, so it’s reasonable to want to know what’s being put in them. Being injected with a vaccine derived from a disease is frightening, even if the safety of the vaccine is backed by solid data. And you need assurance that it’s safe. That isn’t asking too much. So in a way, the vaccine scares make intuitive sense. They speak to a concern that is, at its core, understandable.

There Are New Alternatives

There have been some technological developments that could take us into a new generation of vaccines. One biotech company has found a way to construct a natural vaccine particle that doesn’t contain the virus it’s meant to protect against.

A vaccine must deliver antigens, the molecules that trigger immune response, in order to be effective. Technology in development by VBI Vaccines creates a virus-like particle, to which the antigens are affixed. We’ve already seen two generations of virus-like particle technology, but they had some limitations. The latest virus-like particles used chemicals to affix antigens to the particles. This worked okay, but the body doesn’t recognize the particles as completely natural.

In VBI’s version, it uses a natural, organic membrane to affix the antigens. These are called lipid bilayers, and they’re just like the membranes protecting the cells in your body. Many virus cells also have lipid bilayers. That means that to your body, the VBI vaccine particle looks and feels like an authentic, organic antigen delivery system. It’s a more natural way of stimulating your immune response, without relying on chemical glue.

Unlike conventional vaccines, which are concocted from the target disease, this vaccine contains no infectious material. This makes it fundamentally more safe than previous virus-like particle vaccines. All underneath the lipid bilayer is a benign protein core, whose only job is to administer the antigens. This reduces the risk of infection to zero percent. If that doesn’t put our fears about vaccinations to rest, nothing will.

Treating Refugees for Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is an important target at the moment, particularly as the refugee crisis in Europe escalates. People are coming in from countries where Hepatitis B vaccination isn’t common. Unvaccinated refugees are treated in health centers as a routine part of their processing, which puts European locals, especially healthcare workers, at greater risk of contact with the blood borne disease.

A study at a German refugee camp showed more than half of patients had not been immunized against Hepatitis B; a mere 18.6 percent of patients were vaccinated. Europe’s health care force is going to need a strong and effective HBV in order to solve this problem, and Sci-B-Vac could be the vaccine they’ve been waiting for. It’s already approved for use in 15 countries, and after a series of successful clinical trials, is currently under review by the United States FDA.

The Future of Vaccinations

Notwithstanding a healthy skepticism towards the state of modern medicine, we need to rethink our attitude toward immunization. The measles epidemic in Minnesota speaks to this, as does the Hepatitis B threat in Europe’s refugee camps.