How Can You Address Your Business' Sustainability through Product Packaging?

As a consumer, I have bought products which have been small enough to fit in my palm but with packaging far bigger than a breadbox.

Packaging of products can often be excessive. Large amounts of plastic can turn the conscious consumer off the product, even if the product itself is sustainable.

The packaging of a product can be make or break. If two items of the exact same quality are being sold side-by-side for the exact same price, the average consumer will most likely purchase the more attractively packaged product. The conscious consumer, will most likely purchase the more sustainably packaged product.

Here are a few tips for a more sustainable packaging for your product:

Look at the materials

There are a number of alternatives to traditional plastic packaging, which are both sustainably sourced and biodegradable. These are two key features to consider when choosing materials for your packaging.

Design your packaging to be reused

Not only is this a great marketing tool but reusable packaging is a fantastic way to address the sustainability of your product packaging. Depending on your product, you can even encourage consumers with a monetary incentive for reusing the packaging. For instance, a food and beverage business might encourage its customers to reuse packaging by charging a few cents less for their product as the business is saving money on packaging. With your business logo on the reusable packaging, people in your consumers' networks will see your business' commitment to sustainability.

Assess your distribution system

While product packaging is important, it is also important to look at packaging when distributing your product to other retailers. Excessive packaging in the distribution of your product can create a negative impact on the environment and can cost your business money.

Don't compromise on aesthetics

Just because you have made the decision to package your products sustainably, it doesn't mean that your packaging should not be appealing to customers. There are plenty of ways in which you can ensure your product is beautifully packaged and sustainable.

If you are interested in discussing options for sustainable packaging for your products, contact us today!