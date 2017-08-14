How Can You Capitalise on Your Decision to be Sustainable?

The great news is that you have decided you want to be a sustainable business. This is a fantastic step towards creating a better future for our planet and the people who live here.

Your reasons for doing this are those of altruistic motivation; you genuinely care about sustainability.

This doesn't mean it is wrong to capitalise off this decision! In this instance, you have complete permission to have your cake and eat it too - only if it has been baked with fair trade ingredients which have been sustainably grown of course!

Capitalising off this decision can be done in many ways. Here are a few ideas to get you started!

1. Share the news

Your commitment to a sustainable future shouldn't be a big secret, and there is nothing wrong with using sustainability as a marketing tool. In fact, it shows you're in touch with consumer demands. Social media posts, a sustainability page on your website, information in your newsletters and blog posts are a great way to keep your stakeholders up-to-date with you sustainability commitment.

2. Branding

You're now a business working towards sustainability. It's time to own it! Updating your branding, products and marketing collateral to show your carbon neutral accreditation is a great way to capitalise on your sustainability commitment. Many consumers are now looking for these labels and will make a conscious decision to choose the product with sustainability branding over the product without.

3. Join movements of like-minded businesses

You are part of a group of businesses who are dedicated to this idea of a sustainable future. By joining movements, associations and networks, you might find other businesses which would be happy to refer your services to their clients. And, of course, you can offer to do the same in return, allowing consumers to ensure they are spending their money with businesses which are committed to a economically, socially and environmentally brighter future for all.

4. Join conversations

Whether it is in mainstream media or through social media channels, you can join the conversation about sustainability in business and share some of your success stories. Of course, this will generate publicity for you business. It is also great to get into conversations with political representatives at a federal, state / territory and local level of government as this has the potential to create tangible and meaningful change at a public policy level as well as open new opportunities for your business!

If you want to hear some more of our ideas for capitalising on your business' commitment sustainability, contact us today!