How Celine Dion became 2017's most Stylish Star

Move over Bella Hadid, step aside Kendall - there’s a new fashion star in town. Celine Dion has won over our fashion hearts and minds recently at Paris Couture Week, stepping out in a variety of steller outfits which would put the great Anna Dello Russo to shame. From a beguiling Christian Dior yellow dress complete with black beret, to a floral Gucci coat, floor length Balmain coat and even an electric blue Off-White tracksuit, Celine has made Paris her catwalk, with photographers ready and waiting outside her hotel every morning eager to snap her OOTD. But Celine’s style has been on point for a while now. Earlier in Las Vegas the star was spotted wearing Schiaparelli Couture while last year she wasn’t seen without a fancy handbag or rocking an army green jumpsuit.

The credit no doubt goes to Law Roach, Celine’s stylist. “There’s no plan, there’s no reason to it, it’s all about the way we feel,” he revealed to WWD. “We try to do things that make sense for her and she’s fearless, she’s a risk-taker, she really doesn’t care what people think.” Celine’s a risk taker all right. It takes someone very brave to tackle Balmain’s ridiculous thigh high brown boots or a giant Giambattista Valli creation. But Celine carries everything with style and grace, with an elegance that befits her forty nine years.

Take a look at her best dressed fashion moments - we don’t know what we prefer more, the check Celine trousers or the amazing Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

