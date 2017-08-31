How Color Replaces Fear

A little more than two years ago, I shared an idea for a social-practice artwork, called Color in Faith, with Nabila Alibhai. The idea was to gather Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Agnostics, Atheists - people from all faiths and ideologies - and get them to paint their houses of worship yellow in the name of love. Our guiding tenant: color and art can transform reality by feeding people’s optimism and hope.

Enthusiastically we brought the project to life in Kenya. In theory, the idea was to turn these houses of worship into oversized sculptures that would transform the city into a museum. In reality, it meant watching all kinds of humans--pastors, matatu drivers, grandmothers, university students, scientists, avid readers--take up paint brushes, douse them in optimistic yellow paint, and literally color-in their experience of the world. Using their hands and collaborating with strangers, participants gained new friends, new skills, and buckets of hope.

This week, Nabila presented our project to #TEDglobal2017 in Arusha, Tanzania. She spoke about our process in Kenya and our hope that more communities around the world will be infected by our desire to find imaginative ways to bring people together.

Bringing Color in Faith to life was no easy task. We began our work asking the question 'where does your faith live?’ After much discussion with communities, priests and imams, and after answering many questions on how the people involved would be “appreciated” for their work (a euphemism for getting paid), we found ourselves months later asking religious leaders and their communities 'how much does your faith cost?’ If your faith can be bought, is it really faith?' We urged them to run out to a field beyond religion, politics and money. We asked them to find their most benevolent feelings, feelings of community and hope, and to use their imaginations to brighten their communities.

We succeeded.

There is so much hatred on display in the world right now. We must find a way to give more media space to the meaningful cultural work that is being done all over the world, in spite of negative, divisive headlines. There are many love warriors out there. Every day extraordinary humans filled with hope question where we’ve been, where we are and where we should go from here. There are so many out there who show up consistently to honor our human family. All of the people who helped us paint houses of worship from Nairobi to Mombasa over the last two years are soldiers fighting against the forces that wish to divide us. Their weapons of choice are empathy and creativity.