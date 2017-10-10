How Companies Are Engaging Their Candidates and Winning Big!

Engaging with this audience requires out of the box thinking. Those who are utilizing creative approaches to recruit new workers, whether they are seasonal, part time or full time, are reaping the benefits. Those who are unwilling to take a more disruptive approach to acquiring new candidates, online or off, will be left with no candidates at all.

Target Making Waves in SMS

Target, making headlines for announcing their minimum wages, has made even bigger strides with leveraging smart phones in the talent recruiting process. With over 92,000 seasonal hires made nationwide last year, Target expects to make even more with this year’s holiday season approaching. One of the biggest tools they plan on deploying is the ability for applicants to send a text message from their phones to get more information about seasonal roles open. This works perfect for the millennial on the go who needs seasonal work but does not have the time or, in some instances, a computer to access job applications to still apply directly from their phones.

Blaze Pizza Wins Millennial Customers…and hires.

Dubbed as one of the “fastest growing casual restaurants in the country,” Blaze puts the new generation on a pedestal. Offering free pizza to social media followers and building brand recognition through social media campaigns, Blaze taps into their internal network for their hiring processes. Leveraging the communities in which they open their stores, Blaze Pizza partners with operators with previous experience running a restaurant in the areas they launch stores as a means of incentivizing jobs within these neighborhoods. Combining a strong loyalty program, incentive programs and community outreach, Blaze has expanded from 2 stores to 200 in a matter of a few years and has attracted millennial hires in the process.

Dr Smood Takes Candidate Experience to the Next Level