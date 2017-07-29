How Dare He! My Outrage at His Transgender Tweet

Days later, I am still shocked and upset by the transgender-banning tweet from our President. With no apparent reason or explanation, it was sent out around 6am on July 26th. We all know that there have been continuous discussions about cutting Military spending, and that they have been talking about not paying for transition surgeries, but this tweet came as a shock to everyone in and around the White House, including the most prominent of Military personnel. I won't get into the unnecessary costs that shouldn't even be part of our Military spending, because every country has them, and that isn't going to stop, but there are so many other concerns that I have with this tweet that went out into the world earlier this week. If someone wants to serve our country, and goes through the rigorous process of applying, shouldn't they be allowed to serve if they qualify? How dare anyone assume that every transgender person is going to be in the middle of a transition, or will even need transition care while they are serving our country? Isn't this just another form of discrimination? Pushing us all backwards rather than forwards? I don't know the process, but I would imagine that any health care, or surgery needed while you were serving, would be formerly assessed and approved in a rational way - based on a medical need and necessity, rather than a label attached to the person in question. With 6,000 trans troops already in the Military, no-one knows whether they will be allowed to stay, or what impact this tweet could already be having on their lives. The annual cost for all transition-related healthcare in the Military is said to be approximately the same as a few weekend rounds of Presidential golf (or a very expensive rip to Mar-a-Lago). And then there is that saying, "...with great power comes great responsibility", and I believe that is true. If you have been chosen to lead our country by millions of people, then that is something to be grateful for every single moment of your day. And you should lead as kindly and wisely as possible - with every single person in the country being as important as the next. We don't expect you to get it right every time, but we want to feel in our hearts that you are always trying to do the right thing, and that we can all feel safe and secure with the governing process. We should be encouraged to join together, instead of feeling that someone is pointing a stick at the crowd and separating us into groups according to archaic definitions of who we are, how we look, or where we come from. Random outbursts don't prove strength or honesty, they show insecurity and fear. I expect so much more, and I think we, as a country, should also expect much more from the President of the United States of America.