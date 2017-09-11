How Did Air Traffic Control Advise Pilots in the Air on 9/11?

How did they land all of the airborne planes so quickly after the events of 9/11? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Steve Derebey, Captain, Major Airline, Boeing 777 International Operations, on Quora:

I was flying a flight from Cleveland to Chicago O’Hare that morning.

I was flying a B-757 and we had just about 50 passengers. A very light load but fairly normal for a weekday morning. It was a beautiful day for flying and we departed Cleveland right on time about 7:00 am.

About 30 minutes from O’Hare we received a message from our dispatcher on ACARS (Which is the data-link communications system used by airlines for communication between the company and aircraft). It just said:

“United 732, Check Ops normal”.

The co-pilot and I looked at each other and wondered what might have prompted that communication but we replied with the standard reply, which I cannot repeat here as it is used for security purposes, but suffice it to say that our operation was completely normal. We didn’t hear any abnormal communications on the ATC frequency at the time and proceeded to O’Hare as planned.

Once we got to the gate, the customer service agent asked me if I had heard what was going on in New York. I replied that I had not and she told me I ought to check with operations. Our schedule that day was to fly the same aircraft over to Baltimore and then return to O’Hare to complete the trip. When I entered the terminal I noticed that all of the television screens in the terminal were blank. I thought that was strange. I noted that a bar in the terminal (Terminal One, Concourse B) at ORD was packed with people.

I went in and noticed that everyone was intently watching the single TV in the bar and it was a picture of the World Trade Center with the first tower in flames. Within a minute or so, a plane flashed onto the screen and it was the second plane striking the second tower. Everyone in the bar gasped and it was quickly evident that something very horrible was playing out in front of us.

I went back to our aircraft and told my co-pilot what I had seen and we agreed that our day was going to change. We gathered our suitcases and flight bags and went down to our flight operations which was in a state of chaos. Everyone was glued to the televisions there and flight managers were circulating among us telling everyone what they knew so far and that the entire Air Traffic Control system had just been shut down and they were attempting to locate a number of aircraft that were “missing.” They told us to “hang tight” as the company tried to make sense of what was going on and how to respond.

I was a union officer at the time and told one of our managers that I was completely available to do whatever needed to be done. I tried a number of times to contact my wife but all of the phone lines were overloaded and unusable and cell phone service was the same. It took me four hours to finally get a message through.

I remained at O’Hare for the afternoon and it was my job to move airplanes from the gates to remote parking. I moved six 757s and 767s to remote parking as the company wanted them to be inaccessible to any further threats. After that, I went home but spent the next three days at our World Headquarters in Elk Grove Village helping to establish contact with flight crews and work out the details of getting them, their passengers and their aircraft to their original destinations.

It was a daunting task as airplanes and crews were spread all over the world and some in very remote locations where they had landed when ordered to do so by ATC.

It was a week that is seared in my memory and one I will never forget.

Sixteen years later I still think about that day. Of the four United pilots murdered that day, I knew one of them: Jason Dahl, Captain of UA #93 had been my instructor in 1990 when I upgraded to First Officer on the 727. He was one of the finest instructors and finest guys I had encountered in my short tenure at United and he was just the type of instructor you hoped for each time you went through the training process.

Just an outstanding guy.

I am still haunted at times about why those guys were targeted. We all did the same things that morning.

We woke up about 4:30 am, showered, shaved, got dressed and took the hotel van to the airport.

We all did our flight planning with our crew and we all pre-flighted our aircraft, briefed our flight attendants, and took off.

Some from Boston, some from Newark, some from Washington, and me from Cleveland.

They had evil aboard their aircraft.

We didn’t.

They all fought to the death for control of their aircraft, but the element of surprise was far too much and such a remote thought or concept from anything that any of us had ever even contemplated. From that day to the end of my flying career, I never looked at passengers the same. they didn’t know it, but I checked out every one who boarded. I looked for any signs that might raise a red flag. I can’t tell you what I was looking for, but I figured I’d know it if I saw it. I thought about 9/11 every time I pushed up the throttles and was thankful every time I pulled into my driveway at home after a trip.

Not a DAY has passed that I don’t think about Jason, Vic, Michael, and Leroy and the other 29 crew members who perished that day.

After reading this, I’m not sure I actually answered your question. The answer is: ATC told EVERYONE to go to the nearest suitable airport, and LAND. Immediately.

That’s what happened.