How Do Children Learn in Early Childhood?

Early childhood involves the senses and mimicking behaviors to make sense of the world. This comes in the form of touching and putting objects in their mouths, or repeating what they see others do or say. This mimicking or exploration of their physical world manifests in play and pretend play.

Imagine the brain, ready to absorb new information, but it takes repetition because the neural networks and connections are young. Like roots and branches of a tree, the more often they are watered, the stronger they will become. So young children will be repetitious with their play. They’ll want to play with the same objects over and over again (or sing that song, watch that movie, or play the same thing) until the brain encodes the information, or until it makes more sense to the child.

Young children are more concrete in their learning, and memories will become their themes of the world, even if they don’t remember exactly what happened. The emotions and the meanings will permeate their relationships in terms of trust, safety to explore, or curiosity to learn.

Learning for young children can come from having their needs met by adults. How does this facilitate learning? It teaches that their cries or words are heard. It teaches them to listen to their bodies, and their emotions are important. This teaches them that their world is safe and the adults in their life will care for them. When their basic needs are met, young children can develop confidence to learn without worry of danger. (Good-enough parenting can help a child feel like their needs are met. It doesn’t have to be perfect.)

Self-regulation skills can come from watching primary caregivers and how they react or respond to events. Sometimes a child gets hurt, and it’s not a big deal. If an adult gasps and starts rushing over to the child, they might get the message that they should be upset and that it was a big deal. Sometimes a child feels sad and an adult might tell them to stop crying or that, “You’re okay.” This can be confusing for children as their bodily reaction doesn’t match what adults are saying. This can teach children that their emotions are not important, or that certain emotions are not acceptable. Caregivers can teach emotional regulation by modeling it at home. It’s okay to feel negative emotions. Working through them safely can help teach little children how to handle big emotions.

Children can also learn during daily care routines. Interpersonal skills like eye contact, smiling, and language can develop by the caregiver’s actions and words used. Self care times (diapering, washing hands, preparing dinner, bathing, etc.) teach routine, hygiene, and potential language skills as well. It depends on how these times are used for conversation. Caregivers don’t have to go all-out with conversations during self care. It’s okay to label objects or narrate what you’re doing. Any language helps. The more often a child is talked to early on, the more language they can access.

Parents can offer opportunities to experience different types of environments to facilitate learning. This can be in the form of reading as a family, story time, field trips, tasting different foods, listening to diverse music, exposure to different cultures, play dates, sharing about emotions, modeling social skills, and teaching consequences. Young children might not have a full grasp of what is going on, but it is priming the brain. Things take time to learn, and the intention can be to expose the brain to different things so the neural networks are developed.

