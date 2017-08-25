How Do Parents and Children Really Hear Each Other?

Parents and children converse all day sometimes briefly, sometimes at length. But are they too self-involved to really hear each other? How do they really understand what is on each others’ minds? Kids learn how to speak and listen carefully when this is modeled by their parents.

Parents and kids go through developmental stages together. The parent of a toddler needs to hear their child differently than the parent of a teen and vice versa. What are parents and kids trying to communicate to each other and how do they know that they are heard?

Tips on Really Hearing Each Other When Parents and Kids Converse

1. Parents and kids need to learn to take turns when speaking. This isn’t always as easy task.

2. Turn taking implicitly means parents and kids don’t interrupt each other when they presume they know what the other is about to say. Hear each other out fully. When there’s a pause that signifies one person is finished speaking, then it’s the other’s turn.

3. After a child or parent hears what is said it’s helpful to paraphrase what was said. This way the speaker knows they were heard before the other person – child or adult – takes their turn.

4. Presumptions about what you will hear often lead to misinterpretations. Both child and parent need to hear the other’s intentions about what they want to get across. This takes patience and practice.

5. Once you or your child have had what they said paraphrased they can further clarify what they meant. Sometimes parents and kids blurt things out or speak without thinking first and may want to amend what was said. Give each other a chance to do so.

6. Parents and kids need to learn to “stretch” the conversation. This means asking for examples of what is said or asking the other to explain further what they have in mind.

7. Parents and kids can stretch the conversation by asking for more details, asking to explain further, and then patiently hearing the other out.

8. If you truly hear each other each will learn they may have different points of view. Try very hard not to judge or criticize this alternative perspective. Instead continue to stretch the conversation to further understand this new perception or outlook.

9. It’s a wonderful feeling for parents and kids to feel the other has their full attention. Take a moment midstream in the conversation to express some gratitude for the way the other is trying to understand what’s on each others’ minds. This opens up the conversation even more.

10. Clearly these tips are different with toddlers, preschoolers, elementary school kids, middle school kids and teens. The older the child the more fully they can express themselves and stay on track. It’s an art to sense when the other person can’t absorb any more. That’s the time to say, “Let’s talk more about this another time.” You may actually set a time and place with an older child, so they know you want to continue hearing them.

The art of hearing what is on the other’s mind grows with practice. As the child grows up, if their parent know how “to hear,” then the child becomes proficient at this ability as well. This fosters a close and trusting parent-child relationship.