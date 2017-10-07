How do we remember the Civil War?

As an “emerging scholar” at the University of New Hampshire, the term often applied to Doctoral Candidates who have completed course work and Comprehensive Exams but are still doing battle with their dissertations, I had a new experience recently. Several Professors and I co-created a conference on Civil War memory and monumentalization. This was the first time I had ever been involved in crafting a public discussion of this kind. It was meant to be a conversation about contemporary events as well as an attempt to confront the real problem of what to do with our Civil War monuments. Additionally, it was meant to be “historical memory” conference- meaning it was dedicated to topics that recognize the fact that the WAY a group remembers its history is often co-equal in importance to the FACTS of history.

For my part, I tried to address the role of Civil War monuments in a divided nation, not merely problematic Confederate monuments, but all Civil War statuary north and south. In the absence of a consensus driven, fixed interpretation of the Civil War, Confederate monuments in particular will always be dangerous flashpoints on our national landscape subject to cooption by hate groups and others. But is a fixed, consensus driven interpretation of the war even possible? If it were, what would be an appropriate architectural or artistic commemoration? My comments, included below are the result of my investigation.

I came to Civil War studies after many years of making an annual pilgrimage to my parents’ home in Winston County, Alabama in the foothills of the Appalachians. Winston sent soldiers to fight for both the Confederacy and the Union, and that led to much neighbor on neighbor violence during and after the war. This history is remembered in the monument "Dual Destiny," which stands in front of the County Courthouse in Double Springs. This sculpture is unlike most other Civil War statues. It was not created during Reconstruction nor in the early 20th Century. Dual Destiny was erected in 1987 after the World Wars, Korea, the violent responses to the Civil Rights movement in Alabama, Vietnam, and the various military engagements of the 1980's. So, its message may be more about peace and solidarity than the usual Civil War Memorial Platitudes. The inscription, written by Dr. Donald Dodd, reads as follows:

“The Civil War was not fought between the North and South but between the Union and Confederate Armies. Perhaps as many as 300,000 Southerners served in the Union Army. The majority of the Appalachian South from West Virginia to Winston County was pro-Union. Winston provided 239 Union and 112 Confederate soldiers, 21 of whom shared last names.

This Civil War soldier, one-half Union, and one-half Confederate symbolizes the war within a war and honors the Winstonians in both armies. Their shiny new swords of 1861 were by 1865 as broken as the spirits of the men who wore them; and their uniforms of blue and grey, once fresh and clean, were now as worn and patched as the bodies and souls they contained. Johnny Reb and Billy Yank, disillusioned by the realities of war, share dual destinies as pragmatic Americans in a reunited nation.”

It is the last piece of the inscription that I think is most important: “pragmatic Americans in a reunited nation.”

To my mind, the violence and furor over the removal of Confederate statues has obscured the conversation that we ought to be having about the war. Namely, are we a reunited nation? Many scholars of the subject will tell you no. Perhaps the most influential of these is David Blight who writes about Civil War memory in his book Race and Reunion. According to Blight, we, as a nation have still not fully confronted the legacy of slavery nor the racial injustices that succeeded that brutal institution. Additionally, many of the post-war monuments intended to celebrate the valor of men facing cannon fire and desperate odds, have been used as symbols of racism and propaganda of the Lost Cause representing the entrenched North/ South tribalism that still hangs over this not-yet reunified nation.

It’s not just statues where this can be seen. Look at popular culture and the stereotypes of the North and the South. The north is depicted as the land of preppy, ivory-tower intellectuals, whereas the South is the land of badly dressed, cousin marrying, morons with terrible teeth. In other words, popular culture enshrines the differences between the two regions rather than celebrating one of the most important victories of the war- that we are all a part of ONE nation.

The statuary found in both places is also a major player in this perpetual culture war between the north and south- part of the us/ not us mentality. What is actually being remembered in the civil war monuments? A monument in and of itself is an endorsement of cultural values. The most offensive of the Southern monuments are those that champion the Confederate cause, and a monument to Lee is an endorsement by a particular city or town of the man and his cause. For those of us who find the cause of the Confederacy, AKA preservation of slavery, repugnant, the reason these monuments are problematic is obvious. But what about Union Monuments? Saint Gauden’s monument to Sherman in the GAR Plaza in Manhattan, was erected thirty-eight years after the end of the war. Is it a celebration of his role in preserving the Union or a punitive reminder of the victorious North and the vanquished south?

How do we as a nation get past this "us" versus "them" mentality when this kind of factionalism is literally written in stone? In thinking about this issue, I have tried to look at the public spaces dedicated to other conflicts and acts of savagery. I think memorials, not monuments are the way forward. Memorials generally do not imply the same weight of endorsement as Monuments. Consider the Holocaust memorial in Boston. Without explicitly telling a visitor how to feel about the Holocaust, it presents the numbers of victims and the places where they were exterminated, allowing viewers to form their own ideas of the significance of that information.

The lynching memorial under construction in Montgomery Alabama, likewise will present the viewer with the scope of the lynching epidemic in America without demanding the viewer adopt fixed interpretations.

So again, what is being remembered in our Civil War monuments? In the South it is too often specific and coded messages from the Jim Crow era about white supremacy and the lies of the Lost Cause myth. Correspondingly, in the North, Union monuments convey messages about victory and punishing the treasonous South. None of these messages promote the kind of reunion which is long overdue in this country and which Lincoln longed for when he spoke of "bind[ing] up the nation's wounds."